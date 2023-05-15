Fan of Patrick Mahomes' Wife Slams Backlash—'Constantly Getting Hated On'

Brittany Matthews Mahomes has shown her appreciation for a supporter who hit back at the unrelenting criticism she has faced on social media.

Matthews Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been one of her husband's biggest cheerleaders throughout his career and as such has been subject to the strong opinions of sports fans.

From her choice of ensembles to her constant presence at NFL games, Matthews Mahomes has been a talking point on social media in recent years.

After her and her husband's sense of style was called into question by fashion fans following their appearance at this month's Met Gala, one supporter spoke out in Matthews Mahomes' defense.

Brittany Matthews Mahomes is pictured in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 12, 2020. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has liked a Twitter post regarding the criticism she faces online. David Eulitt/Getty Images

"What is [everyone's] problem with her? This woman can't go out, take pics or anything without constantly getting hated on," the fan wrote. "Why don't all the other wives get treated like this? She shows support [for] her husband's career, has a career of her own all while raising 2 kids. I don't get it."

In apparent agreement with the statement, Matthews Mahomes showed her appreciation for the tweet with a like.

Matthews Mahomes and her sportsman husband tied the knot on March 12, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. Their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born on November 28, 2022.

Back in January 2022, Matthews Mahomes expressed her frustration at the criticism she faced after posting a video on Instagram showing her celebrating the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

In the video, she was seen popping open a bottle of champagne inside her suite in the stadium and spraying it all over fans.

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews Mahomes wrote on Twitter in response to the backlash.

She made headlines in the 2019-2020 season after she was harassed by New England Patriots fans who became upset with her support of Mahomes.

Brittany Matthews Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are pictured at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023. Matthews Mahomes has been a talking point on social media in recent years. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matthews Mahomes revealed in a Twitter post that she had to be removed from her section because of the rowdy hometown fans. However, that didn't stop her from cheering on Super Bowl winner Mahomes.

The mother-of-two was with Mahomes long before he became a first-round pick for the Chiefs during the NFL Draft in 2017. The couple, who are both 27 years old, first met when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas.

Mahomes was a star athlete at Whitehouse High School, where he played both football and baseball, while Matthews Mahomes, also an athlete, played soccer.

They began dating during Mahomes' sophomore year. One of his earliest Instagram posts was of the young couple attending prom in 2013.

Although Matthews Mahomes stayed nearby when she left home for college in 2013—she played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler—Mahomes was recruited to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, nearly 440 miles away, in 2014 on a football and baseball scholarship.

Despite the distance, their relationship remained strong and continued to flourish even when Mahomes uprooted to Missouri following the draft in 2017. Meanwhile, Matthews Mahomes, who graduated with a kinesiology degree that same year, went to play professional soccer in Iceland after signing for UMF Afturelding.

Matthews Mahomes has since retired from soccer and now works as a personal trainer through her own company, Brittany Lynne Fitness. She credited her time in Iceland for inspiring her to make health and wellness a profession. She is also co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current.