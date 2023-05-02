Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany's Met Gala Looks Slammed—'Cliché'

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, have been criticized on social media over their choice of ensembles for Monday's Met Gala.

The biggest night on the fashion calendar has regularly seen a host of celebrities arrive at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in eye-catching designer creations.

However, while Mahomes' sporting prowess saw him clinch a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, his sartorial selection left a lot to be desired. A number of fans criticized Mahomes online when his and his wife's looks were unveiled.

(Left to right) Brittany Matthews Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are pictured at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. The couple's outfits were criticized by a number of online posters. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mahomes arrived at the invitation-only soirée in a black double-breasted suit with loose-fitting pants. This was teamed with a white collarless shirt, a chain and sunglasses. Matthews Mahomes, meanwhile, wore a white dress, which featured off-the-shoulder embellishments and a daring thigh-high front split.

A photo of the couple was shared on Twitter, where a host of social-media users weighed in with less-than-flattering assessments of their outfits.

"The sunglasses made every cliché in the 'how to' book on sports look," one Twitter user reacted.

Likening their ensembles to clothing found in discount stores, another tweeted: "Yasss Men's [Wearhouse] and Burlington Coat Factory come through."

Yasss men’s warehouse and Burlington coat factory come through https://t.co/Mx3Bou7WJJ — Lowkeyonce (@Lowkeyonce_) May 2, 2023

"What in the JCPenney clearance rack is going on here," wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted that the stars were "dressed like they're going to the ESPYs [Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly awards]."

In an apparent reference to the boxy cut of Mahomes' jacket and the bagginess of his pants, another detractor commented: "My guy needs a tailor."

"I'm sorry, but it's the Met Gala, not the senior prom," tweeted one critic, while another branded the ensembles "an astonishing level of basic."

However, the couple also had their fair share of supporters on social media, with one tweeting: "Sue me but she looks cute... they're serving junior prom but it's cute."

sue me but she looks cute … they’re serving junior prom but it’s cute https://t.co/gRGp7kSilM — kathy (@atler4president) May 2, 2023

"My boy and his wife looking fly asf [as f***]," tweeted one fan, while another simply wrote of their looks: "Class."

Tagging the couple's respective Twitter accounts, another enthused: "Kansas city power couple with all the drip!!! @PatrickMahomes @BrittanyLynne."

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late German fashion designer. The event celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute's exhibition on Lagerfeld, with the dress code for the gala simply stated as "in honor of Karl."

Matthews Mahomes and her sportsman husband tied the knot on March 12, 2022 after a decade of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. Their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born on November 28, 2022.

Back in January 2022, Matthews Mahomes expressed her frustration at the criticism she faced after she posted a video on Instagram showing her celebrating the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

In the video, she was seen popping open a bottle of Champagne inside her suite in the stadium and spraying it all over fans.

Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Mahomes at the Met Gala, New York City. The couple were criticized by online detractors for their outfits, but a host of supporters expressed appreciation for their ensembles. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue;/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews wrote on Twitter in response to the backlash.

She has been one of Mahomes' biggest cheerleaders throughout her husband's career and has often shared photos of his games. She also made headlines in the 2019-2020 season after she was harassed by New England Patriots fans who became upset with her support of Mahomes.

Matthews Mahomes revealed in a Twitter post that she had to be removed from her section because of the rowdy hometown fans. However, that didn't stop her from cheering on Mahomes.

The mother-of-two was with Mahomes long before he became a first-round pick for the Chiefs during the NFL Draft in 2017. The couple, who are both 27 years old, first met when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas. Mahomes was a star athlete at Whitehouse High School, where he played both football and baseball, while Matthews, also an athlete, played soccer.

The pair began dating during Mahomes' sophomore year. One of his earliest Instagram posts was of the young couple attending prom in 2013.

Although Matthews Mahomes stayed nearby when she left home for college in 2013—she played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler—Mahomes was recruited to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, nearly 440 miles away, in 2014 on a football and baseball scholarship.

Despite the distance, their relationship remained strong and continued to flourish even when Mahomes uprooted to Missouri following the draft in 2017. Meanwhile, Matthews Mahomes, who graduated with a kinesiology degree that same year, went to play professional soccer in Iceland after signing for UMF Afturelding.

Matthews Mahomes has since retired from soccer and now works as a personal trainer through her own company, Brittany Lynne Fitness. She credited her time in Iceland for inspiring her to make health and wellness a profession. She is also co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current.