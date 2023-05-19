Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany's New Photo Mocked—'Sears Photo Vibes'

Social media's love-hate relationship with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes continues as her latest social media upload has been slammed by Instagram users.

Brittany Mahomes uploaded a picture to her Instagram account on Thursday, posing alongside her husband, Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Their matching outfits and the posed setting were mocked by some who said the picture was giving off "Sears photo vibes."

Despite the backlash she received from some, many fans complimented her post, and Patrick Mahomes weighed in with a loving comment too.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes pictured attending the 2023 Met Gala in New York City in May 2023. Their most recent Instagram picture was criticized by some but Brittany's fans were quick to defend the couple too. WireImage/John Shearer

The new snap uploaded to Brittany's Instagram account, shared with her 1.3 million followers, shows the married couple posing in a staged setting, wearing matching black shirts. The caption seemingly referred to Patrick Mahomes as she wrote "Lover" with a black love heart emoji. Patrick Mahomes replied in the comments with two black love heart emojis.

Their show of affection for each other comes after Joe Rogan made a comment about their relationship earlier this year, around the time of Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl win with the Chiefs.

While Patrick and Brittany appear to be happy with the end result of their photoshoot, some online were less impressed.

"JCPenny / Sears photo vibes," one user wrote, while another asked if they were "funeral" clothes. One user seemed suspicious and wrote, "Patrick, blink twice if you need to be rescued."

While there were some detractors, the positive comments seemed to outweigh the negative.

"I absolutely love y'all & don't care what the haters say," said @itsmeleslie5, acknowledging some of the critics.

"Britney dresses Patrick very well," commented @mainetransplant63. Many others called them the "cutest couple" with many users professing their love for the pair.

Britney Mahomes is no stranger to polarizing opinions with her Instagram content. She was accused of being "starved for attention" in a recent Instagram picture posted in April.

Despite being a beloved football player, two-time Super Bowl champion, and two-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes is also often the subject of mockery on social media. He's been slammed for his clothing choices and his lack of excitement at an NBA game. He delighted the internet when he was compared with Danny McBryde's Eastbound & Down character Kenny Powers.

Brittany Mahomes spoke out against the online critics back in February, liking a tweet that said "jealousy is ugly" as someone defended the family.

She acknowledged the internet backlash she receives as far back as January 2022 too, writing, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are high school sweethearts. They got engaged in September 2020 and married in March 2022. They have two children, a son and a daughter.