Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany's Color Combo Shocks Fans—"Not Recommended"

Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, have celebrated the wedding of their friends Kash Knutson and Taylor Gilroy, sharing the joyous day on social media.

The 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning quarterback played alongside wide receiver Knutson at Texas Tech for a season, before Mahomes was drafted in the NFL.

They have remained friends ever since and at the weekend it was a time to celebrate, though many on Instagram were talking about Matthews Mahomes' outfit rather than the bride and groom.

She turned heads by wearing a pink top with a red skirt. While some fashion sites have decried the combination, declaring it a "fashion faux-pas," others have said that the colors are "cool tones" and complement each other.

Matthews Mahomes has been subjected to trolling on social media in recent weeks, which has led to her clapping back at those she felt had crossed the line, and there were once again a few haters who wanted to pour scorn on the happy day.

Fortunately for the former pro-soccer player, these negative comments were drowned out by an overwhelming tsunami of love for her and how she looked alongside Mahomes at the wedding celebrations.

Posting a number of photos from the happy day, Matthews Mahomes captioned the pics on Instagram: "Love celebrating love💓💓"

Among the first to comment was one Instagram user who was surprised at the color combo choice made by Matthews Mahomes, but praised her for pulling it off.

They wrote: "Pink and red would not recommend. But on YOU 👏🔥🔥"

This was joined by a number of others who felt that Matthews Mahomes was looking incredible at the wedding.

One commented: "That dress is fire!🔥"

While another added: "Love that pink and red 🔥🔥🔥"

This marked a welcome departure from the usual comments Matthews Mahomeshas received recently, after she was trolled for celebrating her husband's on-field achievements "too much" and "trying to steal the spotlight."

This reached a head when The Joe Rogan Experience podcast threw shade on Brittany following her Super Bowl win celebrations.

The show's host criticized her and the passion she has for supporting her NFL star husband. Rogan said: "Problem is, they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you. They come after you with that same energy."

This led to Matthews Mahomes hitting back with a tweet seemingly aimed at Joe Rogan and his negative comments towards her.

She wrote on Twitter: "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird..."

