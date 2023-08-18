Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reveals 'Frantic' Trip to ER With Son—'Very Scary'

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has described a "scary" moment on social media, in which she had to rush their baby son to the hospital.

Mahomes shared on her Instagram Story a photo of their baby boy, who was born in November 2022 and named Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, with the couple giving him the nickname Bronze. She then described the nightmare scenario in which her son was briefly hospitalized.

Mahomes, who married the Super Bowl MVP-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on March 12 last year, headlined the photo of their son with: "My perfect boy."

It would appear that Bronze suffered a scary allergic reaction, which is always difficult for parents the first time it happens.

Mahomes wrote: "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts.

"The scariest 30 mins of my life."

After the drama of the hospital rush, Mahomes later shared a calmer post of Bronze in which he was fast asleep with a finger in his mouth, lying back in the arms of his dad.

This time the drama was a little more normal for a parent, with Mahomes captioning the photo: "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

It has been quite a time for Mahomes this week, as she caused a furor after sharing that her favorite dish was seemingly unavailable at Red Lobster restaurants.

She bemoaned that she could no longer order coconut shrimp, and decided to contact the restaurant chain via the social media site, writing on X: "Red lobster really got rid of their coconut shrimp in case anyone was wondering..."

The restaurant wrote back: "Brittany, we think you're shrimply the best and we're sorry you didn't get your coconut shrimp! It's still on the menu so don't worry. Shoot us a DM to coordinate getting your fill!"

They have now doubled down on that offer in a statement to Newsweek in which they asked Mahomes to get in touch to "get their fill" of the shrimp-based dish that she was worrying had been removed from the menu.

Jeffrey Matray, VP for marketing and communications at Red Lobster, said: "Our Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp continues to be a wildly popular item with our guests.

"We're so happy to hear Brittany is a fan and we're sorry that she was unable to get them this time. We'd love to make it up to her and Patrick and invite them to reach out so we can be sure they get their fill!"

After a seemingly stressful couple of days, this news could be manna from heaven for Mahomes.

