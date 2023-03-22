Paul George Injury Detail Noticed by Clippers Fans Sparks Concerns

Los Angeles Clippers fans have expressed their concern after All-Star guard Paul George was helped from the court with possibly a season-ending injury.

During Tuesday night's 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, George suffered an apparent leg injury when he collided with guard Luguentz Dort's knee during the fourth quarter, leading him to be helped from the court.

George eventually left the Crypto.com Arena on a cart with his right leg extended but the Clippers have not released any information on the injury as yet, with coach Ty Lue saying he did not see George after the game as he had been taken for assessment and treatment.

Paul George had to be helped to the locker room after this…Prayers. 🙏🙏



Speaking to reporters, Lue said: "[George is] still being evaluated right now. But I did see [the replay of the injury]. I didn't even know it looked like that until [an assistant coach] just showed me, so I didn't even know [what happened]."

George had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists before leaving the game with 4:38 remaining, and a video of the collision has gone viral with more than a million views as fans fear the worst for the NBA star.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a doctor of physical therapy and sports injury analyst, has posted his diagnosis of what the injury could be—and it could mean that George's season is over with the recovery time needed to come back from such injuries.

He tweeted: "Paul George left tonight's game with what looks to be a pretty serious knee injury. The concern would be for the ACL because of the hyperextension.

"Best case scenario it's more a joint capsule injury."

Hyperextension is the excessive movement of a joint in one direction in which the joint has been forced to move beyond its normal range of motion.

In a postgame interview, Clippers forward Nic Batum said: "We don't know what is going on yet. So, we are going to have to wait. I have not seen him. I have no word yet. I hope it's nothing serious and that he's back soon.

"We have players and Norm [Powell] is coming back pretty soon.

"We obviously miss our teammate, [but] we still got a good coach, good team. Of course, PG is a huge key for us. If we have to go through some time without him, we just have to go out there and win some games."

With "Prayers for PG" trending on Twitter, many Clippers fans were fearing the worst for George, with some pointing out that it could be the same leg that he broke in two places when playing for the U.S. national team, four years ago.

George's tibia fractured after his foot jammed into the base of the backboard stanchion, causing the lower leg bone to snap and bend at a 90-degree angle, in a horrific injury.

One person tweeted: "Is that same leg PG broke playin for US natl team?"

While another recalled: "Didn't Paul George break that same leg in 2 pieces like 4 years ago? Yall remember that?"

Boston Celtics star, Jayson Tatum, added his thoughts when he tweeted: "Prayers for my dawg PG🙏🏽"

