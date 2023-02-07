Paul Gosar Swaying During Oversight Hearing Sparks Health Concerns

GOP Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona sparked health concerns and general alarm after exhibiting strange movements during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first meeting on border security, with the panel of lawmakers questioning two border patrol leaders from the Tucson and Rio Grande Valley sectors. During the questioning, Gosar was accused of echoing white nationalist conspiracy theories about "invasions" on the border and the "great replacement."

However, one particular aspect of his appearance at the meeting sparked concern about his well-being and prompted speculation about possible health problems. During his time to speak, Gosar swayed his head back and forth, and generally appeared to be moving erratically in his seat.

One Twitter user, going by Nene, alleged hypocrisy on the part of Republicans for ignoring potential health problem with Gosar despite expressing concerns over Democratic Senator John Fetterman during his 2022 campaign in Pennsylvania.

"So many questioned the health of John Fetterman though," the user wrote. "No one's health should be mocked but Republicans are quite silent when it comes to Paul Gosar's health."

So many questioned the health of John Fetterman though. No one’s health should be mocked but Republicans are quite silent when it comes to Paul Gosar’s health. — Nene (@Quen231) February 7, 2023

Paul Gosar chose to read sensational headlines from Fox, which we know is not a news station. And wtf is going on with his bobble head? Watch him speak and tell me I'm wrong. — Benevolent (@BarbBlgordon) February 7, 2023

"Paul Gosar has serious physical and mental issues that should preclude him from holding elected office," another user, Grant Herbert, tweeted.

Paul Gosar has serious physical and mental issues that should preclude him from holding elected office. His family regularly tells us that Paul Gosar is a fucking idiot! https://t.co/6wo9quL02z — Grant Herbert (@grant_herbert17) February 7, 2023

Another user, going by Tigernan Thorn, claimed to have exhibited similar behavior during past periods of drug use.

@RepGosar What is wrong with your head? I used to do that when I was on meth back in the day, is it that? — Tigernan Thorn, Furious Irish 🏳️‍🌈 (@tgrthorn) February 7, 2023

Gosar has previously denied rumors about his health over the years, claiming in 2015 to be "as healthy as a horse."

Newsweek reached out to Gosar's office for comment.