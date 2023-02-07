Paul Gosar Swaying During Oversight Hearing Sparks Health Concerns
GOP Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona sparked health concerns and general alarm after exhibiting strange movements during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.
The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first meeting on border security, with the panel of lawmakers questioning two border patrol leaders from the Tucson and Rio Grande Valley sectors. During the questioning, Gosar was accused of echoing white nationalist conspiracy theories about "invasions" on the border and the "great replacement."
However, one particular aspect of his appearance at the meeting sparked concern about his well-being and prompted speculation about possible health problems. During his time to speak, Gosar swayed his head back and forth, and generally appeared to be moving erratically in his seat.
One Twitter user, going by Nene, alleged hypocrisy on the part of Republicans for ignoring potential health problem with Gosar despite expressing concerns over Democratic Senator John Fetterman during his 2022 campaign in Pennsylvania.
"So many questioned the health of John Fetterman though," the user wrote. "No one's health should be mocked but Republicans are quite silent when it comes to Paul Gosar's health."
"Paul Gosar has serious physical and mental issues that should preclude him from holding elected office," another user, Grant Herbert, tweeted.
Another user, going by Tigernan Thorn, claimed to have exhibited similar behavior during past periods of drug use.
Gosar has previously denied rumors about his health over the years, claiming in 2015 to be "as healthy as a horse."
Newsweek reached out to Gosar's office for comment.