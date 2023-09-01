Paul Staehle Missing Update as Fiancee's Instagram Post Raises Questions

Former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Paul Staehle is allegedly missing, according to his wife Karine Staehle.

She posted to her Instagram stories that Staehle had gone missing in Brazil and asked for everyone's prayers.

"Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe," she wrote alongside a praying hands emoji.

After that message, which she also posted in her native Portuguese, Karine shared a number of photos of her stomach region and other images to her Instagram story. She also posted selfies on her main Instagram grid wishing everyone a good day.

But then about 19 hours after she shared the first message about Staehle's whereabouts, Karine posted a video montage of her on-again, off-again husband showing photos of him with their two sons and other family photos.

"Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared," she wrote cryptically. Comments on the post were disabled.

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' star Paul Staehle is reportedly missing, according to his wife, Karine Staehle. TLC

But that raised eyebrows for fans of the show who expressed their concern on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"What is going on??" asked one person, who had shared screenshots of Karine's Instagram posts.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.