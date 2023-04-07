Pedro Pascal's First Instagram Post Back in 2013 Delights Fans

The Last of Us

Whether raising space orphans or carting teenagers across a post-apocalyptic landscape, Pedro Pascal is literally the internet's favorite daddy.

Since his 2014 breakout role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, the 48-year-old has become almost universally beloved—perhaps only surpassed by Brendan Fraser and Keanu Reeves.

People are even naming their pets after the actor, but one fan's dedication recently led to some serious scrolling. TikTok user Soph (@not.actually.sophia) searched through the star's Instagram account (@pascalispunk) to find the first things the star ever posted.

Pedro Pascal poses on the red carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Pascal currently leads two of TV's biggest hits, "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us." Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Sharing a clip of her discoveries online, the images are a humourous insight into Pascal's pre-fame life.

Dated as far back as 2013—when the actor was still relegated to bit parts and TV pilots that never took off—the images are a stark contrast to the star-studded selection seen today.

"I scrolled to the bottom of pedro pascal's instagram so you don't have to," Soph wrote in the video captions. "It's almost a hobby at this point."

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Pascal's early social media snaps, with the video receiving over 114,000 views and more than 23,000 likes.

Pascal made his television debut in a 1999 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer,playing Sarah Michelle Gellar's short-lived college buddy, Eddy. Although his character was promptly snatched by vampires, Pascal would continue to land a number of small parts on TV, but his career struggled to truly launch.

That was, until 2014 when the Chilean-American actor was cast as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. While his character didn't live for very long, it would lead the then-38-year-old to stardom, next in the Netflix crime drama Narcos.

A decade later, Pascal is currently helming two of TV's biggest hits, playing Din Djardin in The Mandalorian and Joel in The Last of Us.

However, it's his dorky off-screen persona that has won him fans across the globe, with one admirer demanding a hotel include a framed picture of Pascal in their room (the hotel obliged).

Pedro Pascal attends the "Play Detective in Merge Mansion" mobile game event on March 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The Chilean-American actor has become a star off-screen due to his goofy persona. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

'He's the Cutest Human'

Hilariously soundtracked to Shaggy's "Sexy Lady," Soph's video includes a photo of Pascal with actress Mamie Gummer (Meryl Streep's daughter), silly-faced selfies (sans beard), and a close-up of a Starbucks iced latte.

Other classics include a cheesy pose under a rainbow and a blurry mirror selfie captioned "Bloodsucking B******."

"It's the captions and tags for me," Soph wrote over footage of herself giggling.

Fellow Pascal fans also found the collection hysterical, with Olivia commenting: "I'm glad you discovered this treasure trove."

"Doing the lord's work," tini commented.

"He's the cutest human," said xxjennadanxx.

"Proof he's always been a goober and I love him for it," wrote sweetgirl495.

"I re-fell in love with him, which happens like every 3 days," said mlei19.

Newsweek reached out to @not.actually.sophia for comment via TikTok.

