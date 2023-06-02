Peek Inside Bugatti's New, Opulent Dubai Residences

Dubai's financial district is the new home of the world's first Bugatti Residences. The super luxury mansions and penthouses, Bugatti Residences by BinGhatti, are designed to be a retreat from the city's bustling energy at the heart of the metropolis.

Binghatti, an Emirati development company, is responsible for the architecture of the Residences while the Bugatti brand, which was established in 1909 and is now part of Rimac Bugatti, brought their signature style to the table. Each Residence in the 42-storey property is uniquely fashioned with a bespoke layout for resort-style living.

The fluid design of the exterior of the building is designed to be representative of the culture of the French Riviera, with façade curves that draw parallels to the look of Bugatti vehicles.

Like Bugatti cars, each residence includes high-end finishes and features "unmatched" craftsmanship centered around sleek contemporary fixtures and natural elements, designed to "set a new standard for opulence," according to a press release. They are designed to exist at the intersection of comfort, functionality and elegance.

Rooms in the Residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows that provide expansive views of the Dubai skyline from indoors, or outdoors via large balconies. Open plan living ensures the light seamlessly flows from living space to living space.

The two- and three-bedroom abodes have high-end amenities like a private pool; jacuzzi spa; fitness club; chef's table; private valet; private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts. There's also a Riviera-inspired beach for soaking up the sun. The rooftops of the development feature a series of open-air pools.

Residents of the skyscraper also get bespoke chauffeur and concierge series.

A total of 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses are part of the development, which stands at the heart of a cosmopolitain region that was designed to be the "Manhattan of Dubai". Bugatti Residences by BinGhatti are located near the Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower. The BinGhatti Canal is also close.

Bugatti isn't the only super luxury auto brand with branded homes as part of its portfolio. Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida and Aston Martin Homes on the 59th and 60th floors of 130 William in New York City's Financial District have opened to reservations and customers in the last few years. Porsche Design Tower in Miami has 132 residential units.

Bugatti cars typically go for upwards of $1.85 million when new. Pricing for the residences has not been publicly released, but is expected to greatly exceed that amount.

An opening date for the project has yet to be announced.