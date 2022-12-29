Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Pelé's Greatest Goals, the Famous 'Bicycle Kick' and a Life in Pictures

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to most as footballer Pelé, passed away on Thursday after a year-long battle with colon cancer and other medical issues. He was 82.

Pelé has been called the greatest soccer player in history, even by the sport's international governing body FIFA. He was also one of the most popular athletes of the 20th century, leading Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

In international play, he scored 77 goals in 92 games, which is still a record in Brazil. At the club level in Brazil, he scored 643 goals in 659 games, another record.

Pele bicycle kick
Brazilian football legend Pele poses for photographers in front of a painting entitled "Pele, Bicycle Kick" by artist Russell Young, during a press preview to promote the forthcoming exhibition "Pele: Art, Life, Football" at the Halcyon Gallery in London on September 22, 2015. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Pelé dealt with medical issues over the last several years, including colon cancer and a recent respiratory infection. He was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo in late November and has been there since. His family posted photos late in the evening on Christmas Eve to Instagram with the verbiage: "Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family.

"The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for the love and light you send. In this crazy and amazing life, I would be nothing without them. Today and always, merry Christmas, merry everything."

He was also admitted in late November for a respiratory infection, but his condition grew worse as December dragged on.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelite Albert Einstein this past Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of his chemotherapy for his colon tumor, which was diagnosed in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and his health condition remains stable. He is responding well to care for a respiratory infection, and his condition has not changed in the last 24 hours," the hospital said in a November statement.

Pelé's Most Memorable Moments

Pelé was a megastar on the international stage because of his prowess on the pitch. Here are some of his memorable feats, including the famed "bicycle kick."

The 'Bicycle Kick'

First off, here's the famous "bicycle kick" that Pelé claims he only did three or four times in his career. This clip has three of them, but not including his bicycle kick in the 1981 movie Victory with actors Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.

Here's a video clip of Pelé's most memorable, and unbelievable, goals during his career.

Here are a few images through Pelé's storied life, from a young Brazilian footballer to a worldwide advocate for soccer. This includes meeting with world leaders, U.S. presidents and rubbing elbows with celebrities.

Pele and David Beckham
Pele and David Beckham at the MLS W.O.R.K.S. and The U.S. Soccer Foundation's Gala Benefit to Celebrate the Sport of Soccer in the United States at Gotham Hall on March 19, 2008, in New York City. Photo by Shawn Ehlers/WireImage
Pele with NY Cosmos
Pele' #10 of the New York Cosmos in action during an NASL Soccer game circa 1977 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Pele' played for the Cosmos from 1975-77. Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Pele celebrates World Cup win
Edson Arantes Do Nascimento Pele of Brazil celebrates victory after winning the 1970 World Cup in Mexico match between Brazil and Italy at Estadio Azteca on 21 June in Città del Messico. Mexico Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Pele and President Gerald Ford
International Soccer star Pele toured the White House and ended up in the Rose Garden giving then-President Ford a soccer lesson. Pele was playing with the New York Cosmos and was in town for a game with the Washington Diplomats at RFK stadium tomorrow. Getty Images
Pele, Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone
(L-R) Michael Caine, soccer great Pele, and Sylvester Stallone at a party celebrating the 7/16 opening of the film "Victory" in which all three star. Getty Images
Pele and Elton John
Sir Elton John and Pele share a joke in the players' dressing room during The AXA Final Ball in 2000 at Wembley Stadium, London. John Gichigi/ALLSPORT via Getty Images

In November after his brief stint in the hospital, Pelé posted to Instagram that he was thankful for the outpouring of love he's received since his latest news of hospitalization. His post came as the 2022 FIFA World Cup was still in the group stage.

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything," he wrote.

