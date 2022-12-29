Pelé's Greatest Goals, the Famous 'Bicycle Kick' and a Life in Pictures

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to most as footballer Pelé, passed away on Thursday after a year-long battle with colon cancer and other medical issues. He was 82.

Pelé has been called the greatest soccer player in history, even by the sport's international governing body FIFA. He was also one of the most popular athletes of the 20th century, leading Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

In international play, he scored 77 goals in 92 games, which is still a record in Brazil. At the club level in Brazil, he scored 643 goals in 659 games, another record.

Pelé dealt with medical issues over the last several years, including colon cancer and a recent respiratory infection. He was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo in late November and has been there since. His family posted photos late in the evening on Christmas Eve to Instagram with the verbiage: "Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family.

"The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for the love and light you send. In this crazy and amazing life, I would be nothing without them. Today and always, merry Christmas, merry everything."

He was also admitted in late November for a respiratory infection, but his condition grew worse as December dragged on.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelite Albert Einstein this past Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of his chemotherapy for his colon tumor, which was diagnosed in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and his health condition remains stable. He is responding well to care for a respiratory infection, and his condition has not changed in the last 24 hours," the hospital said in a November statement.

Pelé's Most Memorable Moments

Pelé was a megastar on the international stage because of his prowess on the pitch. Here are some of his memorable feats, including the famed "bicycle kick."

The 'Bicycle Kick'

First off, here's the famous "bicycle kick" that Pelé claims he only did three or four times in his career. This clip has three of them, but not including his bicycle kick in the 1981 movie Victory with actors Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone.

Here's a video clip of Pelé's most memorable, and unbelievable, goals during his career.

Here are a few images through Pelé's storied life, from a young Brazilian footballer to a worldwide advocate for soccer. This includes meeting with world leaders, U.S. presidents and rubbing elbows with celebrities.

In November after his brief stint in the hospital, Pelé posted to Instagram that he was thankful for the outpouring of love he's received since his latest news of hospitalization. His post came as the 2022 FIFA World Cup was still in the group stage.

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything," he wrote.

