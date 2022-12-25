Pele Health Latest As Family Post Christmas Photo From Hospital

The family of Brazilian soccer icon Pele has shared a Christmas photo as the sports legend continues to receive care at a Sao Paulo hospital.

In a December 24 Instagram post, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento shared a photo of the icon's family members at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

In the message, shared late on Christmas Eve, Nascimento said: "Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family.

"The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for the love and light you send. In this crazy and amazing life, I would be nothing without them. Today and always, merry Christmas, merry everything."

Since being shared the post has gone on to receive more than 10,875 likes and many commenters praised Pele's soccer achievements.

Doctors caring for Pele, 82, have said his colon cancer had advanced and that he needs care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to Reuters.

Pele's family will remain in the Sao Paulo hospital over the Christmas period to be with the soccer legend.

The former soccer player has received treatment since September last year when the tumor was removed.

Edinho Nascimento, Pele's son and former player for Brazilian club Santos, also shared a photo of himself with his father on Instagram.

The image, shared on Saturday, was captioned: "Father … my strength is yours."

A photo of Nascimento holding her father in his hospital bed uploaded that same day read: "We continue here and in faith. One more night together."

Newsweek has contacted Edinho Nascimento for comment.

Pele is considered by many soccer analysts to be among the best players to have ever taken to pitch.

Known for his striking skill and playmaking ability, Pele first gained global attetion at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden where Brazil beat the hosts to win the coveted trophy. Pele would also be a part of the Brazil teams that lifted the trophy in 1962 ad 1970.

He remains Santos all-time top goalscorer with an impressive 643 goals in 659 appearances and led them to multiple cups.

The Brazilian signed for the now-defunct original New York Cosmos in 1975 and went on to score 37 goals in 64 appearances for the club.

