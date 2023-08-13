News

Pennsylvania Home Explosion: Doorbell Camera Appears To Show Deadly Blast

Harrowing doorbell camera footage has captured a fatal blast that rocked a neighborhood in Pennsylvania.

At least four people were killed and three others injured in a home explosion in Plum, a Pittsburgh suburb, on Saturday, August 12.

The blast ripped through three homes and damaged at least a dozen more at about 10:30 a.m., authorities told CBS News.

Police and firefighters arrived shortly after being alerted and found "people under the debris," the network reported.

A Ring.com camera obtained by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review from resident Maureen Profitt showed the moment of the blast.

The video showed a calm view from the porch when an explosion suddenly tore through a house on the opposite side of the street.

Plum police Detective James Little told ABC affiliate WTAE: "All activity involving this tragedy has been suspended for the evening due to the weather and the darkness and the safety of all involved."

The Allegheny County X, formerly Twitter, account shared updates about the explosion in a series of posts on August 12.

A spokesperson said: "First responders from the police and fire department arrived on scene and reported that there were people trapped under debris and it appeared as if one house had exploded and two others were engulfed in fire. Multiple other homes were damaged with windows blown out.

"Currently, there are three structures destroyed and at least a dozen more damaged in some way. Water tankers are on the scene from both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties and 18 different fire departments. The county's Emergency Management officials and fire marshals are on scene."

The spokesperson later added: "At this time, investigators confirm four individuals are deceased and a fifth person is currently unaccounted for. Any additional information regarding the victims will be provided by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Three additional individuals were transported to area hospitals. Two individuals were transported in stable condition and have since been released from the hospital. The third individual remains in critical condition."

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation and the Pennsylvania utilities commission were also at the scene carrying out an investigation, according to CBS News.

An Allegheny County spokesperson added officials would provide an update on the case during a press briefing at the Plum Municipal complex at about 12 p.m. local time today.

Newsweek has contacted the Plum Borough Police Department for comment via its website.

Update: 8/13/2023 7:40 a.m. ET: This article was updated with more information from Allegheny County.

