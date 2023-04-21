Pentagon Examining 650 'UFO' Cases

The Department of Defense (DOD) will examine 650 cases of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), more commonly known to the public as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told a Senate hearing on Wednesday that about half of the 650 UAP had been "prioritized."

There has long been speculation about UFOs and the U.S. military's role in tracking and identifying them, though Kirkpatrick made clear in his remarks that the DOD had no evidence the UAP were connected with extraterrestrial life.

Kirkpatrick told a Senate Armed Services subcommittee that of the 650 cases, "we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go 'How much of those do I have actual data for?'"

That figure is significantly higher than the 350 cases referenced in an unclassified intelligence report about UAP earlier this year.

The Pentagon also declassified never before seen videos showing UFOs during the Senate hearing on Wednesday.

One video was captured by a reaper drone and showed a mysterious orb flying in the Middle East in 2022. A statement from the AARO said that this object was not displaying anomalous behavior but it still has not been identified.

A second video showed an object filmed in South Asia using an MQ-9 forward-looking infrared video sensor. The video showed an object flying in and out of the frame. The AARO said that the object was likely to be a commercial aircraft.

"I want to underscore today that only a very small percentage of UAP reports display signatures that could reasonably be described as 'anomalous.' The majority of unidentified objects reported to AARO demonstrate mundane characteristics of balloons, unmanned aerial systems, clutter, natural phenomena or other readily explainable sources," Kirkpatrick told the Senate hearing.

"Humans are subject to deception and illusions, sensors to unexpected responses and malfunctions and, in some cases, intentional interference," he added.

Scientists at the AARO are working to improve UAP data collection, as well as scientific intelligence analysis of UAP and standardizing internal reporting requirements.

"Without sufficient data, we are unable to reach defendable conclusions that meet the high scientific standards we set for resolution, and I will not close a case that we cannot defend the conclusions of," Kirkpatrick said on Wednesday.

Kirkpatrick also addressed the question that UFOs could be related to alien life—an idea that has long fascinated the public, with some people even claiming to have encountered extraterrestrial UFOs.

"I should also state clearly for the record that in our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," he said.

Newsweek has reached out to the DOD via email for further comment.