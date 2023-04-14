U.S. Intelligence Mocked on Russian State TV After Jack Teixeira Arrest

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has mocked U.S. intelligence for the Pentagon leaks, saying that the arrest of Jack Teixeira—whom he called "a total nobody" with an access level that was "zero point nothing"—is proof that "the system of containing and sharing information is working terribly."

Talking on Russia-1 on Thursday, the 59-year-old television presenter accused U.S. intelligence agents of having a lax approach to security and not being credible in their military analysis of the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

"Unlike many of my colleagues, I'm treating this leak with the utmost seriousness," he told a panel of guests and commentators, as can be seen on a video published by Russian Media Monitor on YouTube. "First of all, I think it gives us a clear understanding as to the inner workings of U.S. intelligence agencies and the work of American analysts."

This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets -- including about the Ukraine war. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest made "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information." STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

"The way the documents are prepared says a lot about their inner workings. This is why I find it so interesting, especially since today it turned out that this was a 21-year-old pilot of the National Guard. Just think about that," he continued. "By the name of Jack Teixeira. He's a total nobody, 21 years old, from a unit of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. His access level was zero point nothing."

He added: "This is the National Guard—not the CIA or the FBI, nor was he a high-ranking Pentagon analyst. He is a nobody—and he had access to the kind of materials that made America feverish."

Solovyov continued criticizing President Joe Biden over the leak, saying it "shows that under Biden the system of containing and sharing information is working terribly."

He concluded by saying: "It also shows the level of the people. If this is how they approach information security, then I don't think that the people analyzing this info are intellectually much better than those responsible for maintaining it."

On Thursday, federal investigators arrested 21-year-old Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, for posting leaked dozens of highly classified documents in an online chat group. In the group, Thug Shaker Central, about two dozen people—mostly young men and teenagers—shared racist memes and comments about video games, according to reports. The documents allegedly leaked by Teixeira contained national security and military secrets.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that Teixeira had been taken into custody "without incident." The young man was arrested at his home in the town of North Dighton.

Though not yet confirmed, Teixeira could be facing charges under the Espionage Act and a long prison sentence.