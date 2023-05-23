People Are Obsessed With This American Bully Chihuahua Cross: 'Not Planned'

An adorable Chihuahua and American bully dog cross has melted hearts online thanks to a TikTok video with over 3.5 million views.

Kobe the Bully Chihuahua has gained viral attention, with some dubbing him a "bullhuahua."

TikTok user xo.tatzzz shared the video on May 20 featuring a picture of female bully dog and a male chihuahua before revealing Kobe.

This mix of breeds, sometimes referred to as a Bully Chi, takes two dogs with very different looks and combines their characteristics.

Alongside the post, the owner explained that the crossbreed pup wasn't planned and wrote: "This was not planned but we love our little Kobe."

It's impossible to predict what kind of dog you will end up with when you mix breeds.

Frank Hailer, an evolutionary biologist and senior lecturer at the school of biosciences at Cardiff University in Wales, told Newsweek: "It is generally difficult to predict which of the parental traits will be prominent in a cross-bred dog. Sometimes you get the undesired traits come through more than the ones you were going for.

"It's important to realize that it might take a few different attempts at crossing the same breeds, until you have cross-bred offspring with the traits that you want. This is normal procedure in animal breeding, but something that should be left to professionals," added Hailer.

Whether looking for a crossbreed dog, rescue or a pure-bred dog, Hailer said it is always important to go to a responsible and experienced breeder to avoid supporting puppy farms that may put profit before the welfare of the animals.

A file photo of an American Bully dog, left, and a file picture of a Chihuahua, right. The internet has been left amazed by a Bully x Chihuahua cross puppy. GoDogPhoto/kukai/Getty Images

Kobe has been likened to the cartoon dog Scrappy Doo thanks to his squat body, oversized ears and adorable wide eyes.

Seeing the outcome of the American Bully and Chihuahua pairing, TikTokers said that they were pleasantly surprised.

"I was scared but he's pretty cute," said one commenter. While another agreed: "Better than expected actually."

"Idk what I was expecting but the result was way cuter than my imagination," said one reply.

The reaction to Kobe was favorable compared to the moment jaws dropped when TikTok users discovered what a pug and greyhound crossbreed looked like back in March.

"Super cute," said one commenter after seeing the dog.

Meanwhile others were stunned at how the two dogs had managed to create the puppy. "I lost it when I saw the dad," said one commenter. While another wrote: "The way my jaw dropped!"

"That's the cutest dog," said another TikTok viewer.

Newsweek reached out to @xo.tatzzz for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.