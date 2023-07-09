Six People Killed in Plane Crash Are Named

Authorities have named the six people killed when a small plane crashed in California on Saturday.

Emergency responders found the aircraft engulfed in flames in a field outside French Valley Airport at 4:15 a.m PT (7:15 a.m. ET), Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

The plane's six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

The victims were identified as Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta, Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula, Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach, Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula, and Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula.

Their next of kin have been notified, the sheriff's department said.

The plane—Cessna C550 business jet—had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at about 3:15 a.m. PT and "crashed short of French Valley Airport during its second approach," the National Transportation Safety Board said, according to ABC News.

"The pilot reported to air traffic control that he was going to perform a missed approach, which generally happens when a pilot can't see the runway environment," NTSB investigator Elliott Simpson told reporters.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. Both have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.