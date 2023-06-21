Wildlife

People Unaware How 'Close to Danger' They Came by Walking Over Deadly Snake

By
Wildlife Snake Snakes Snake bite Venom

Swimmers in Idaho came a bit too close to danger earlier this week after stepping over a venomous snake, totally unaware it was there.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office said that the rattlesnake had been lurking under the boat dock at Robey Creek, a popular recreational area for swimmers.

Pictures posted by the office show the snake coiled up, nearly completely camouflaged on the ground.

Rattlesnake
A rattlesnake is pictured coiled on the ground near a popular recreational swimming spot in Idaho. Swimmers had a close call when they unknowingly stepped over the snake. Boise County Sheriff's Office

"Some swimmers were stepping over this little guy without having any idea they were a bit close to danger. A reminder to be aware of your surroundings and educate yourselves and your families on the different types of wildlife in Idaho," the Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputy Acker arrived at the scene to remove the snake from the area.

The sheriff's office said he "bravely re-locat[ed]" the rattlesnake and thanked the officer.

Western rattlesnakes are the only venomous snake species found in Idaho, but they are widespread throughout the state.

While a rattlesnake's venom is not as potent as other species, a bite can still cause extreme pain and swelling. They can be incredibly dangerous if left untreated, and any bite must be seen immediately by a medical professional.

However, rattlesnakes won't usually bite humans unless they are directly provoked. And even then, it will give warning signs before it strikes.

The snake will usually rattle its tail as a sign for any predators to back away. If this warning goes ignored, it will strike.

However, attacks can occur by accident. Many bites happen when a person mistakenly steps on a snake. And barefoot swimmers were in particular danger of being bitten in this incident.

As seen from the photographs shared by the Boise County Sheriff's office, snakes will often hide in inconspicuous areas.

Read more

The U.S. is currently in its snake season, which is during the warmer, summer months when snakes typically become more active. As the reptiles are cold-blooded, they emerge in warmer conditions.

During the summer, snakes may be spotted more often than usual. It is not uncommon for them to head into populated areas.

People should be especially cautious when in rural areas. Rattlesnakes typically prefer forests, grasslands, scrub brush, swamps, and deserts.

They will also often hide in crevices and in long grass.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about rattlesnakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC