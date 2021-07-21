Peppa Pig Branded a Communist in Bizarre Children's Book Ad

A U.S. children's book company has implied that children are being introduced to socialism by watching Peppa Pig in a bizarre new commercial.

The Tuttle Twins is a series of books that assists "freedom-loving parents" in educating their children about "free market" values that they say are no longer taught in schools.

In a new advertisement, posted to YouTube on June 17, the company says that the long-running British cartoon is exposing kids to communism and socialist ideals.

"It seems a big part about being a mom these days, is helping your kids unlearn the crazy ideas they're exposed to in the world," the mother in the commercial says, while holding a drawing of Peppa Pig dressed in stereotypical Soviet communist attire.

The commercial implies that children are being introduced to socialism via the cartoon about a family of pigs, but also shows a young boy reading advance economic theory by Karl Marx.

"It's not just normal kid stuff either," the mom in the ad continues. "Now my kids are being told by the media and even the school system that socialism is great."

Newsweek has contacted The Tuttle Twins for a clarification on how children are being told that "socialism is great" and how Peppa Pig relates to this.

It is unclear if the books' creators have permission to use the cartoon's imagery.

Newsweek has also reached out to the creators of Peppa Pig for comment.

Peppa Pig has not been associated with any overt political affiliation in the past, however, the cartoon was caught up in a sexism row in 2019 over gender roles.

The London Fire Brigade called the show out over a 2009 episode when Peppa scoffed at Mummy Pig for dressing as a "fireman," rather than a "firefighter."

"Come on @peppapig, we've not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids & using out-of-date stereotypical gender-specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters. Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign," they said at the time.

The cartoon also made headlines this week after it was reported that Peppa Pig is causing American children to develop British accents.

Preetika Rana, a Wall Street Journal reporter, recently tweeted: "My five-year-old niece in [New York City] had an American accent before the pandemic. Now she has a posh English accent after spending a year at home watching Peppa Pig. This phenomenon is so widespread that it's a trending hashtag, #PeppaEffect."