Perfectly Lined Up 'Milk Drunk' Rescue Kittens Melt Hearts

A video showing a cat neatly lining up her kittens on a fluffy blanket has melted hearts after going viral on social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the pets' foster mom, under the username Youngestoldcatlady, shows the kittens all sleeping next to one another on top of their mother's blanket, forming a perfect line. As they look at the camera with sleepy eyes, their foster mom can be heard saying: "Do you want to wake up for some dinner? You look awfully sleepy to me!"

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Mom has kittens all lined up." This was followed by: "This was too much to emotionally handle last night."

According to pet advice blog, Animal Fate, female cats not only love their kittens but they're also able to love and accept kittens from other cat moms as their own.

Cats are able to recognize their own kittens from their smell and also from their cries, but that's only as long as they stay together. After a period of separation the smell fades and the felines forget each other's sounds, so will most likely not be able to recognize each other again.

When separated both cats and kittens can suffer from separation anxiety although, according to the blog, that only lasts for a couple of weeks. Unlike cat moms, male cats are usually much less caring and supportive to their kittens, although there are some exceptions.

The video has proved a hit with animal-loving TikTokers, receiving over 428,100 views and 83,800 likes so far.

One user, Peace.love.snakes, commented, "They're a pattern," while Genesis R. Lexington said, "that is the most even litter of kittens I have ever seen."

Kate added: "This is one of the most perfect litters I've ever seen. I would adopt them all, and Mama…"

Wanda J. Morrison wrote: "Mama is like 'they're bathed and ready for bed don't get them going again.'"

Rachel Lowery said: "The bellies and little faces."

And JANAEE added: "The first one at the top is definitely milk drunk."

Another user, chancleta87, commented: "Mama is like, why are you drawing attention this is my 5 minutes peace."

Newsweek has reached out to Youngestoldcatlady for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

