Pet Cam Captures Dog Stuck in Awkward Situation After Trying To Steal Treat

A Jack Russell ended up stuck in an awkward position after attempting to steal a few dog treats while his owner was out.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle studiomtn, Michael Nguyen from Shreveport, Louisiana, shared footage of the sight that greeted him upon returning home for lunch.

Somehow his dog, Chuck, had managed to get his entire head stuck inside a jar while attempting to retrieve a treat. You can watch the video here.

Fortunately, Nguyen returned home at just the right time to carefully remove the jar from around his dog's head. Though incidents of this kind have sometimes proven to be a source of some amusement, they have also been known to end tragically.

Dr. Jason Nicholas is the president and chief medical officer at Preventive Vet, a website he set up to raise awareness of preventable risks to pets after seeing too many four-legged friends needlessly die.

In 2018, he conducted a survey of 1,354 people who lost a pet from 2014 to 2018 as a result of suffocation caused by a snack bag.

While 72 percent of dogs or cats suffocated in chip or snack bags, the results showed that 11 percent died from suffocation caused by bags for pet food or treats, and 6 percent were the result of liners for cereal boxes. Eleven percent were caused by bread bags, plastic containers, or something else.

About 25 percent of the bags or containers that caused these deaths were located in or near the garbage, while 22 percent were on a coffee or side table and 13 percent on the counter.

The rest were either outside (6 percent), on the kitchen or dining table (6 percent), in or near the recycling bin (3 percent), in other known locations (20 percent) , and in unknown locations (5 percent).

The survey found that 39 percent of respondents were home when their pet suffocated. Of those who were out at the time, 18 percent were gone for as little as 15 minutes.

Chuck could have ended up as another statistic, had his owner not returned home in time. That was something many viewers commenting on the TikTok video were keen to point out. "Imagine coming home late and ran out of air," one user wrote. "Dog could have suffocated that's scary," another added. A third said: "Thank goodness you came home."

Some shared similar experiences with their dogs. "My pit just did this with a metal garden watering can literally just an hour ago," one TikToker said. "I came home to my dachshund mix like that. Lol."

Others had stories that didn't end so well. "My dog actually died getting her head stuck inside a chip bag and getting stuck in a corner behind the couch," one wrote. "This could have gone so much worse."

Another said: "When I was younger my dog died being stuck like that and my mom was angry my little sister left a can that high out in the backyard."

Thankfully Chuck is fine after what happened. Nguyen, meanwhile, is likely to be taking extra care when it comes to storing snack tubs and treats around the house.

