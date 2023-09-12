Pet Cam Hilariously Captures Dog's Dramatic Fall Out of Bed: 'Regret'

A dog's incredible jump as he was making his bed for the night has left the internet stunned in amusement.

Every dog has its own personal quirks that make them unique, and this pet has proved he is no exception.

In a hilarious viral video uploaded to TikTok by the account laurdiy, Diggy can be seen getting ready to make his bed before sleeping. The bull terrier is wearing a large flower collar and jumping around his bed.

The last jump in the clip is what attracted the most attention as Diggy was seen jumping backward from his bed, with owner laurdiy saying that "he gets so much air it's crazy."

The Los Angeles resident then humorously added in the caption: "The final brain cell."

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), dogs are the most popular pets in the U.S. by some margin. APPA estimated there are 65.1 million U.S. households with at least one dog which is much higher than cats, the second-most popular pet, where 46.5 own at least one cat.

It added that millennials make up the largest share of pet owners when taking generations into consideration, with 33 percent owning at least one in their homes.

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has been seen more than 1.2 million times and has attracted an estimated 185,300 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video found the dog's behavior hilarious and shared their reactions online.

TikTok user Claire: "Am I tripping or did he have some air to his jumps."

Hyphys added: "The way he's going backward and you just see a flower diggo with his little legs up in the air."

Krisa commented: "I feel so bad for laughing, but Diggy's split second of regret on his face as he falls backwards was too hilarious."

Denissabeh posted: "Oh my gosh, what a cutie. I absolutely love his flower collar lol (laugh out loud) where did you purchase it?"

According to the American Kennel Club, there are several things that you can do to train your dog if you are concerned it is jumping around too much:

With your dog on a leash, have somebody approach your dog.

Before the person gets to your dog, toss several treats on the floor.

While your dog is eating off the floor, have the person pet and greet them.

Before your dog is finished eating, have the person back away again.

After several repetitions, repeat the steps above. But this time, extend the greeting, continuing to toss treats on the floor the entire time.

Once your dog can keep all four feet on the ground, let them greet the person before you place the first treat on the ground.

As your dog begins to understand the rules, you can feed fewer and fewer treats until the greeting is the only reward.

