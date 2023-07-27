Giant Dog Ravaged by Mosquitoes Shocks Internet: 'Poor Baby'

Dogs love the great outdoors, and owners should encourage their animals to be outside as much as possible. However, it's important to be aware of various natural threats to your pet's well-being, including the common mosquito.

One canine who recently had an unfortunate run-in with the blood-sucking flies is a very irritated dog on TikTok.

In the video posted to the account @the10..01concinnate, the dog's owner can be heard issuing a warning to other owners. "If your dog has short hair, mosquitoes can totally bite them," the voiceover says, "even if they're just out for a few seconds. Extra-careful around grassy areas and water."

The dog in the clip has multiple bites all over her body that appear to be causing her significant itching. "Poor baby," wrote one user on TikTok.

Dogs and Mosquitoes

Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to mosquito bites, and they can cause significant irritation to your pet.

"Pets, just like us, can instantly feel the sensation of a mosquito bite zinging the skin, so you might see your dog suddenly licking, chewing or scratching himself," say the experts at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Mosquito bites can cause swelling, redness and hives in a dog, but the bite itself is unlikely to cause lasting harm."

Some users in the comments warned about heartworm disease, carried by mosquitoes.

"The most common problem from a mosquito bite in a dog is heartworm disease. If the mosquito is carrying the heartworm larvae, this dangerous disease may be transmitted to your pet," say the experts at Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"It's more important to protect your dog from heartworm than from the bite itself," the experts add.

"Keep up with doses of a prescribed oral or topical preventive year-round but especially during mosquito season," advises the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. "Heartworm medication can protect your dog's heart and lungs, and perhaps save his life."

Despite the risk of heartworm, mosquito bites themselves are unlikely to carry any risk to your dog. "Certain pet-safe and natural bug repellents can keep mosquitoes at bay, but others can be toxic to your pet, so ask your vet about what's safe to spray," recommends Hill's Pet Nutrition.

@the10..01concinnate If anyone knows a good dog friendly bug spray or a homemade DIY repellent I can make please drop it in the comments! 🦟 ♬ original sound - The 10:01

Users in the comments offered their own remedies for pet mosquito bites.

"Apple cider vinegar cut with water in a spray bottle!!" wrote one user.

"Catnip repels mosquitos also rosemary, " posted another.

"I'm pretty sure my dog has a shot that kills bugs immediately after they bit," commented a third.

