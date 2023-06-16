Pet Owner 'Baffled' by What She Saw Cat Doing on Security Camera

A pet owner has shared the bizarre footage that greeted her when she decided to check in on her two cats, Guccie and Lindo.

Amanda, from Toronto, Canada, spied on her feline companions using a security camera setup in her kitchen. She's no stranger to keeping tabs on her two cats, who have been known to get into scrapes while she's out and about.

But this time, she was greeted by something altogether more unsettling: Lindo, sitting stock still staring at something just off screen. "I was baffled," Amanda told Newsweek. "For a minute I thought the screen was frozen or at least I wanted to think that because I was starting to get worried."

Initially, she thought that perhaps the camera had frozen but then she spotted Guccie walking around in the background while Lindo remained completely still. So she decided to do something about it.

"I moved the camera back and forth towards him touching his paws, but still he did not react whatsoever," she said. Amanda said Lindo remained completely frozen for seven long minutes.

Stock image of a Bengal cat looking off at something. Lindo the cat remained in this position for seven unsettling minutes twonawtycats

It's not entirely uncommon for cats to "freeze up" in the way Lindo does in the video. Sometimes it can be because they are upset about something but equally it can be viewed as a sign of contentment.

Veterinarian Dr. Wailani Sung noted it can also be an attempt to simply garner some attention from a human companion. "Cats can be very smart when it comes to learning ways to grab their owner's attention," she told PetMD. "Some cats have learned, just like some dogs have, to sit in front of their owners and stare to get their owners to feed them or play with them."

Has Lindo learned that standing in front of the camera gets him attention? It's certainly a possibility, though Amanda has another theory.

"My guess is that he was probably looking at a bird or a pigeon through the living room window," she said. "I tried to turn the camera towards the window to see but I couldn't get a good visual as the blinds were partially closed and their cat tower is set right behind the window."

The behavior was out of character for her cat, especially the way he responded when she moved the camera towards him. "Usually [he] gets intimidated and walks away meowing whenever I move the camera towards him," she explained. "So going from that to zero reaction freaked me out and got me really worried I didn't know what to make of it."

Though she acknowledged that Lindon has frozen up before when watching birds or other animals it's "usually been a matter of seconds not minutes."

"I was panicking at work not knowing whether I should leave and check on him or give it a few more minutes," Amanda said. "So how he eventually moved, he repositioned himself as if he was about to attack something but then shortly snapped out of it and casually walked away as if nothing happened."

There have been no repeats of Lindo's strange behavior since then but Amanda is planning to get him to a vet for his regular check-up soon.

