Pet Owner Shows What Happens When She Says 'S' Word to Her 5 Sleeping Dogs

A pet owner has revealed the hilarious way in which her five dogs react to the mere mention of the "s" word around her house.

In a video posted to TikTok on July 1 under the handle @gsdandhikingfun, five canines can be seen lazing around the house amid soaring temperatures outside. However, it doesn't take much to get them heading for the back door. Just the mere mention of a single word, in fact, if the clip, which has 11.1 million views, is to be believed.

A trio of sleeping dogs. A video showing how a group of canines reacted to their owner saying a special word has gone viral. damedeeso/Getty

Though dogs are capable of following human commands, it's not entirely clear whether our canine pets are capable of understanding what certain words mean. One study, published in the journal Learning and Behavior in 2018, saw researchers measure the brain activity of a group of dogs, while they heard familiar and unfamiliar words, using an fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) scanner.

The results showed that dogs do have a basic neural representation of words they have been taught. The researchers also found that brain activity increased among the canines when they heard an unfamiliar word.

One theory was that this may be down to the fact that the dogs were focusing intently on the new word in the hopes of understanding it in the correct context. Alternatively, the dogs may just have been trying to keep their owners happy.

But while the scientific community may be torn over whether dogs are capable of understanding human words and the meaning behind them, this particular pet owner's pack of canines appeared pretty clear on what the "s" word meant.

In this context, the "s" word referred to swimming. What's interesting about this particular video, however, is that, unintentionally or otherwise, the dog owner appears to show how her pets are able to differentiate between one "s" word and another.

In the clip, the pet owner can be heard repeatedly saying how her dogs are "sleeping." She is, however, confident that the low energy vibe in the room will swiftly change once she mentions the word "swimming."

Sure enough, all of the dogs present leap into the action and make a beeline for the door. Tails start wagging and whining is audible as their owner asks: "Who wants to go swimming?" There's barking and spinning around as she asks the question again. The dogs gather by the door as she heads over to open it up and let them loose on the pool in her backyard.

It seems pretty clear to most casual viewers that the dogs fully understood she was asking them "Who wants to go swimming?" and they most definitely did.

One viewer loved the way the dogs unleashed a "synchronized whine all at the same time," while another was full of praise for the pet who "even grabbed a pool toy" in the form of a nearby frisbee.

Another fan wrote that particular dog "grabbed that frisbee so fast." Others, meanwhile, were left surprised at what the "s" word turned out to be. "Not me thinking it would have been snacks," one user posted.

