PETA Calls Out Actor Jason Momoa Over 'Sad Stunt' Involving a Bear

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) criticized Jason Momoa for pulling a "sad stunt" that the animal rights organization said ignores the cruel treatment of captive animals used for television and film.

The accusation from PETA came after Momoa--an actor known for his portrayals of Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo in the show Game of Thrones and the superhero Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films--released a video of getting a bear to eat an Oreo cookie out of his mouth in preparation for a role.

According to E! Online, Momoa stars in the new series See, which is now showing exclusively on Apple TV+. In the show, Momoa plays Baba Voss, the father of two children who can see in a dystopian future where a plague has rendered the entire population blind.

Momoa decided to get up close and personal with a bear in order to steel himself for a scene in which his character has to fight one. Apparently, the bear used for the scene in See was a real one.

He described putting an Oreo cookie in his mouth and allowing the massive bear to take it with its own mouth.

"It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot tall. You're gonna see it in episode two," Momoa said in an interview on Apple Music's Beats 1 show on Friday, as reported by E! Online. "You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it."

Momoa said he would upload the video of him feeding the bear with his mouth after See premiered. He followed through and posted the video of the stunt on his Instagram account on November 1.

However, after Momoa uploaded his video, PETA voiced its concern and pressed Momoa to use his celebrity status to advocate for animal rights.

"Bears used for entertainment are often torn from their mothers as infants, beat, & forced to perform," the tweet from PETA read. "Please, Jason, don't promote wild animal exploitation in the future."

The animal rights organization took things a step further and published an official statement condemning Momoa's actions written by Brittany Peet, its director of captive animal law enforcement, on its website.

In the statement, Peet reiterated the view that captive animals used in film and television are cruelly abducted from their families and subjected to harsh treatments such "food deprivation, beatings, electric shocks, and chaining" so that they perform well.

"Momoa knows how convincing and lifelike computer-generated imagery, animatronics, and other cutting-edge technologies are, but subjecting a bear to the bright lights and bustle of a production set is stressful and totally outdated," the statement read. "[S]o we hope he'll refuse to participate in stunts involving wild animals in the future."

Momoa had not responded to any of the criticisms from the animal welfare organization as of 10 a.m. EST on Sunday.