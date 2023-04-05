'Petty' Guest Rescinding $1,500 Wedding Gift After Being Uninvited Backed

A man canceling an expensive wedding gift after he was uninvited is being backed online.

Sharing his frustration on Reddit, u/Then-Cupcake2999 explained that he had promised an acquaintance called Molly a custom-made gaming PC as a wedding present.

The total cost of the computer was more than $1,500, but as the poster is wealthy and "loves to splurge on gifts," he didn't mind the expense. "They were very happy, and thanked me a lot," he wrote.

However, he was uninvited from the ceremony as a "cost-cutting" measure. Molly promised him that it was due to money and not a reflection on their relationship, but the Reddit user was still hurt.

A few weeks later, the poster was shocked to discover that he was actually removed from the guest list to make room for some of the groom's family and was angry. He decided not to give Molly the computer, but the bride still expected the expensive present.

"She actually texted me asking if we can talk about when the pc would arrive," the poster wrote. "I told her that since I didn't go to the wedding that I wasn't going to get her a gift."

An argument ensued, with Molly calling the poster "petty" for breaking a promise.

She complained to their mutual friends, and although most agreed with Then-Cupcake2999, others defended Molly.

"[They] said that weddings cause people to make very tough decisions that aren't personal," he wrote.

"Now I'm doubting myself, but she did lie to me and uninvited me while still expecting an expensive gift."

Fellow Reddit users applauded the poster, with the story receiving almost 8,000 upvotes and nearly 2,000 comments.

Do You Need to Send a Gift if You're Not Going to the Wedding?

Although designed to bring joy, gift-giving can be complicated. It's expected for guests to give wedding presents, but what about if you're uninvited?

Whether you can't attend the ceremony or are bumped off the guest list last-minute, etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts said: "You are not obligated to send a gift."

"However, there are exceptions to every rule," she told Newsweek. If the couple are close friends or relatives, and there are no hard feelings, then buying a gift is still a nice idea.

"[Alternatively], a congratulatory card would be a nice gesture," Grotts said.

'A Blatant, Selfish Gift Grab'

In a poll, Reddit users wrote that Then-Cupcake2999 was correct in the situation. "Molly is delusional if she expects an acquaintance who was uninvited to still give a gift," wrote Lanasoverit.

"I'm not sure how she didn't see that coming. Like, that should've been the expected outcome of uninviting someone," posted Coffee-Historian-11.

Jedisilk015 dubbed Molly a "bridezilla," while poet_andiknowit called the move a "blatant, selfish gift grab."

However, some users found such an extravagant gift for an acquaintance odd, with 1AlicedDerland calling it "incredibly bizarre."

LCJ75 agreed: "I would say that is an expensive present for someone on the B list.

"That you enjoy splurging tells me that maybe you do it to buy affection or because you are insecure. Don't let people take advantage of you."

