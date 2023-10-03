Peyton And Eli Manning Had Priceless Reactions to Daniel Jones' Pick-Six

Every New York Giants fan could probably relate to Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday night.

The Giants failed to score a touchdown in their 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. And the one instance in which the Giants found themselves close to the end zone ended in disaster. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back to pass from the Seattle 5-yard line, looked to his left, then threw the ball right to Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The rookie corner cut in front of Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell to pick off the pass and return it 97 yards for a touchdown. The Manning brothers, calling the game on ESPN2 for the ManningCast, were in disbelief as Witherspoon sprinted all the way to the opposite end zone.

"Oh no, oh no, oh no," former Giants QB Eli Manning said.

Peyton and @EliManning are every Giants fan rn pic.twitter.com/tr9R2tpTpj — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 3, 2023

Peyton and Eli both frowned and threw their hands above their heads after the interception in what appeared to be a combination of shock and disappointment at the poor QB play.

The Manning brothers weren't alone in their frustration. As Jones walked to the sideline after the third-quarter play, Giants coach Brian Daboll was seen on the broadcast trying to figure out what happened with his 26-year-old QB. Moments later, Daboll was again shown flipping a tablet in disgust after reviewing the interception.

"I was trying to show him, kind of, see what he thought and tell him what I saw," Daboll said of the interaction postgame.

The second-year Giants head coach didn't go into specifics on the play design. Daboll did, however, respond to a question asking what he wanted Jones to do on the play with, "Obviously, not throw an interception."

Daboll's second year leading the Giants isn't living up to his first. A year after reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the G-Men are 1-3. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in the offseason after a career-best season in 2022. But through four games this time around, Jones already has more interceptions (a league-leading six) than he did all of last season (a career-low five).

Jones completed 27 of 34 passes for 203 yards and two interceptions against Seattle. The fifth-year pro also fumbled twice, losing one of them. Though the worst turnover of the night was the pick-six, a play Jones called an "awful mistake" on his part.

"I mean obviously I didn't play well enough," Jones said. "It was unacceptable and I let the team down, so I've got to fix it. I've got to work hard to get it right and I'm going to do that."

The Seahawks dominated the Giants offense all night to improve to 3-1.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas continues to miss time with an injury, as does star running back Saquon Barkley. And the Seahawks took advantage. Along with forcing three turnovers, the Seahawks recorded an incredible 11 sacks and 10 tackles for loss on the night. Giants running backs were held to 39 rushing yards on 18 attempts in Barkley's absence.

But the play of the night was undoubtedly provided by Witherspoon. The No. 5 pick in this year's NFL Draft had seven tackles, two sacks, and the first pick of his professional career. The rookie's first interception in the NFL was certainly a memorable one.

And it might be one he saw coming.

"We knew [Jones] liked to stare down his first target," Witherspoon said. "...It was a play that we had seen on film formation. He ran basically a return route. I jumped it. He threw the ball and just tried to get to the box. That was my whole mindset."

Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks avoids a tackle by Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants as he returns an interception 97-yards for a touchdown during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Al Bello/Getty Images