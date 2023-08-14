Peyton Manning Returning to University of Tennessee as Professor

Peyton Manning is going back to college—sort of.

The Hall of Fame quarterback and 1997 graduate of the University of Tennessee is heading back to his alma mater as a professor of practice starting in the fall 2023 term, the school announced Monday morning.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information (CCI) was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said in a release by the university. "I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

As part of Manning's appointment, he will join select classes during the academic year as a featured expert. He will partner with faculty and instruct on a variety of topics, including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking, the university said.

Former Quarterback Peyton Manning looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Manning is returning to Tennessee as a professor of practice starting this fall. Megan Briggs/Getty

Manning started four seasons for the Volunteers and still holds school records for career passing yards (11,201) and passing touchdowns (89). He declined the opportunity to leave college after his junior year and become the likely top pick in the NFL Draft. Instead, Manning led Tennessee to an SEC championship and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior. He also graduated with a degree in speech communication.

Manning went No. 1 overall in the 1998 draft and won five MVPs and two Super Bowls across his career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. "The Sheriff" retired after the 2015 NFL season.

Since then, Manning has become a prominent media figure.

The 14-time Pro Bowler launched Omaha Productions in 2020. The company "focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community." On his ESPN+ show Peyton's Places, Manning visits iconic NFL locations and interviews players and coaches about historic moments from the league's history. Since 2021, Manning and his brother, former New York Giants star Eli, have hosted the ManningCast, an alternative broadcast during ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Manning, 47, is set to co-host the Country Music Association Awards for the second consecutive year in November. He has also hosted Saturday Night Live and the ESPY Awards, while also appearing in numerous commercials.

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college's faculty," Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, said in a release. "Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Manning has been a vocal Tennessee supporter since graduating.

In 1998, he established The Peyton Manning Scholarship, a "competitive four-year opportunity for some of the brightest first-year UT students." He also provides internships through his production company for UT electronic media students. The John Haas Student Experiential Learning Endowment was established in 2018 at Tennessee when Manning donated $1 million to honor one of his former professors.

Manning is frequently seen at Tennessee sporting events and functions. In 2016, he spoke at Pat Summitt's funeral and fought back tears as he eulogized the Tennessee women's basketball coach and Hall of Famer.