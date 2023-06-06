World

PGA Tour, LIV Golf Announce Merger After Feud Split Industry

The PGA Tour is merging with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, it was announced Tuesday.

"The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) today announced a landmark agreement to unify the game of golf, on a global basis," the PGA Tour said in a press release. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund currently funds LIV Golf.

In the statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said: "This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf's players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

The announcement comes after the PGA Tour and some of its players expressed opposition to the newly formed LIV Golf League. Several notable former PGA Tour players, such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023, in Rochester, New York. On June 6, 2023, the PGA Tour announced a merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Shortly after the players left the PGA Tour in 2022, Monahan announced that they would be suspended and said: "It's been an unfortunate week that was created by some unfortunate decisions, those decisions being players choosing to violate our tournament regulations. It's my job to protect, defend and celebrate our loyal PGA Tour members, our partners and our fans. And that's exactly what I did."

On the other hand, several LIV Players criticized the PGA Tour, and some even filed lawsuits against the tour.

Johnson, a two-time major champion, told the Australian Associated Press that LIV golfers "don't give a damn how he [Monahan] feels," earlier this year.

"We know how he feels about us, so it's mutual," Johnson reportedly added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

