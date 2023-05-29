Photo of 18-Pack of Bud Light Selling for $2.99 Mocked

A photo of an 18-pack of Bud Light on sale for $2.99 is being mocked on social media.

Bud Light, brewed by Anheuser-Busch, has been hit with fierce criticism online and a boycott from some conservatives after trans actress Dylan Mulvaney partnered with the beer brand to promote a March Madness contest in early April.

Twitter Spaces host Tara Bull, who boasts more than 312,000 followers on Twitter, took to the platform on Sunday to share a photo of Bud Light at a steep discount.

"An 18 pack of Bud Light is now selling for $2.99. The desperation is real," the caption read.

A neon Bud Light sign hangs in the window of a store in New York, New York on September 23, 2017. A photo of an 18-pack of Bud Light on sale for $2.99 has gone viral amid calls to boycott the beer brand over its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. Getty Images/Robert Alexander/Getty Images

At the time of publication, the photo had been viewed more than 244,000 times.

"Could be .09 and I wouldn't buy it! And that's what I used to drink before this," one person commented, while a second asked, "How long until they're paying people to drink it?" alongside several laughing emojis.

A third chimed in, "I saw this yesterday at a Walmart. Mostly stocked shelf despite being cheaper than water."

Someone else added, "Do they really think people are going pay $17.99 and send in for a 15 dollar rebate? That's just another slap in the face."

According to the photo, consumers could "get up to $15 back via rebate on the purchase of one (1) Budweiser Bud Light, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55 15-pack or larger."

"Easy to enjoy Memorial Day weekend," the ad continued.

The conservative backlash against the brand began soon after Mulvaney shared an Instagram video on April 1 announcing her partnership with Bud Light.

"Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month!" she captioned the clip. "In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner."

The TikTok influencer rose to fame for her viral "365 Days of Girlhood" series, which documented her transition. As a gift to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her "womanhood," Bud Light sent her a personalized beer can.

Several Hollywood stars commented on the post, showing their support for Mulvaney. While Paris Hilton said, "Cheers," Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola wrote, "How awesome, cheers to you! @budlight."

Other celebrities and right-wing commentators, however, slammed the partnership with posts of their own.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, called out Bud Light by gunning down dozens of cans of beer.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch," he said in the video shared to Instagram on April 4.

Country singer Travis Tritt, meanwhile, announced on April 6 that he would be dropping all Anheuser-Busch beers from his tour.

"I know many other artists who are doing the same," he said, though did not give names.

In mid-April, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," he said, adding, "My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage."

Mulvaney has also spoken out several times amid the backlash. Most recently, she hinted she's writing a book.

"In my author era," she cryptically shared via Instagram on May 28.

