Photo of Insanely Large Hot Dog at Soccer Game Horrifies Fans

For many, there is nothing like a hot dog to enhance the game day experience, but one huge wiener has not left all fans' mouths watering.

While it's common to see a hot dog in hand at a baseball or football game in the United States, it probably comes as a surprise that the monster dog, which has gone viral on social media, is being served at English Premier League games.

Liverpool-based soccer team Everton's hot dog offering is not for the faint of heart. It could almost be a two-person job just to take it from the food booth back to the seat.

A photo of the lengthy dog was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Footy Scran, which is devoted to sharing pictures of food at soccer stadiums.

The dog, which requires at least three buns, is priced at just over $8 and is made by a hot dog specialist called Mom's Fabulous Hot Dogs.

Apparently, the one in the photo above is the Mom's Fabulous Frankfurter, which the company describes as "a crowd pleaser at an excellent price." It has a beechwood smoked flavor and is a "traditional, fine textured and skinless hot dog."

Of course, plenty of X users wanted to comment on the viral photo, which had been viewed more than 12.4 million times.

More than 54,000 viewed a response that asked: "Where is the ketchup?"

Another commenter wrote: "A 18 inch Glizzy with no condiments is crazy."

A third was also alarmed by the lack of condiments, writing: "Not only is it a extra long glizzy but it's dry too lol"

Another 38,000 viewed the suggestive comment: "Seems thin is in. Disappointed. As usual."

James Tarkowski of Everton gestures during the Premier League match between Everton and Fulham on August 12 in Liverpool. Visiting team Fulham returned to London with a 1-0 win. Getty Images

In a poll on X, the Footy Scran page asked whether the hot dog is worthy of being called "footy scran" (scran is British slang for food).

With 26,000 voting, the results were close. The dog was declared a scran by the smallest of margins, with 50.7 percent saying it was, compared with 49.3 percent who disagreed.

At least the eater of the hot dog was probably able to get their mind off what happened on the field. Last season, Everton just managed to avoid relegation to the lower division in the Premier League. The team has been in the league's top flight since 1954-1955.

Everton was off to a bad start this time around, though. Visiting team Fulham returned to London with a 1-0 win and 3 points in the bag, leaving Everton fans thinking about what could have been—both on the field and maybe with the jumbo hot dogs.

