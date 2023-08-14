Sports

Photo of Insanely Large Hot Dog at Soccer Game Horrifies Fans

By
Sports Hot Dogs Soccer Premier League

For many, there is nothing like a hot dog to enhance the game day experience, but one huge wiener has not left all fans' mouths watering.

While it's common to see a hot dog in hand at a baseball or football game in the United States, it probably comes as a surprise that the monster dog, which has gone viral on social media, is being served at English Premier League games.

Liverpool-based soccer team Everton's hot dog offering is not for the faint of heart. It could almost be a two-person job just to take it from the food booth back to the seat.

A photo of the lengthy dog was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Footy Scran, which is devoted to sharing pictures of food at soccer stadiums.

The dog, which requires at least three buns, is priced at just over $8 and is made by a hot dog specialist called Mom's Fabulous Hot Dogs.

Apparently, the one in the photo above is the Mom's Fabulous Frankfurter, which the company describes as "a crowd pleaser at an excellent price." It has a beechwood smoked flavor and is a "traditional, fine textured and skinless hot dog."

Of course, plenty of X users wanted to comment on the viral photo, which had been viewed more than 12.4 million times.

Read more

More than 54,000 viewed a response that asked: "Where is the ketchup?"

Another commenter wrote: "A 18 inch Glizzy with no condiments is crazy."

A third was also alarmed by the lack of condiments, writing: "Not only is it a extra long glizzy but it's dry too lol"

Another 38,000 viewed the suggestive comment: "Seems thin is in. Disappointed. As usual."

Everton
James Tarkowski of Everton gestures during the Premier League match between Everton and Fulham on August 12 in Liverpool. Visiting team Fulham returned to London with a 1-0 win. Getty Images

In a poll on X, the Footy Scran page asked whether the hot dog is worthy of being called "footy scran" (scran is British slang for food).

With 26,000 voting, the results were close. The dog was declared a scran by the smallest of margins, with 50.7 percent saying it was, compared with 49.3 percent who disagreed.

At least the eater of the hot dog was probably able to get their mind off what happened on the field. Last season, Everton just managed to avoid relegation to the lower division in the Premier League. The team has been in the league's top flight since 1954-1955.

Everton was off to a bad start this time around, though. Visiting team Fulham returned to London with a 1-0 win and 3 points in the bag, leaving Everton fans thinking about what could have been—both on the field and maybe with the jumbo hot dogs.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about outrageous food offered at sports events? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC