Photo of Jennifer Garner at Grocery Store Goes Viral for Sweet Reason

Sports Buffalo Bills NFL

It would seem that when you are a Buffalo Bills fan then there is only one response if you see another, no matter where you are and who you may be.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner was shopping at Wegmans when she spotted another customer wearing a Bills sweatshirt, so decided to give the traditional greeting when two fans meet.

From across the store, the A-lister shouted "Go Bills!" and the recipient of the shoutout couldn't believe his eyes when he turned to see who had called out.

According to the Facebook post that Mary O'Conner Wiser shared in the Bills Mafia Facebook group, the moment was explained.

She wrote: "When your wearing your Bills shirt, it's not uncommon to hear a shout out 'Go Bills!'. But when your in your hometown Wegmans and Jennifer Garner shouts out Go Bills, you do a double take and get a picture".

Garner, who is known for her movies Elektra, 13 Going on 30, Dallas Buyers Club, The Last Thing He Told Me and Love, Simon, seemed to be in an accommodating mood as she posed for a pic in the Canadaigua store, based in New York state just 90 minutes drive from Buffalo.

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner arrives at the STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3 FYC Screening Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 03, 2023 in Hollywood Getty Images

There was a huge reaction in the Facebook group, with the post gaining 52,000 likes since it was posted at the end of last week.

Among the reaction to the photo were 1,700 comments, with many echoing one of the first on there, which read: "Omg so cool!!!"

Another added that Garner was always among their favorite actresses, writing: "I knew I liked her!!! Go bills!"

While a third said they had a similar experience just minus the Hollywood star: "Not Jennifer Garner but was walking my dog this morning while I was wearing a Bills shirt. A FedEx tractor trailer started blearing it's horn, slowed down and the driver yelled out the window 'GO BILLS!!'"

Read more

Garner is not the only celebrity Bills fan out there and the NFL team seems popular with a few in the acting profession.

Josh Lucas, who is known for roles in Sweet Home Alabama and American Psycho, counts himself among the Bills Mafia, while Daniel Baldwin, who is the brother of actors Alec, Stephen and William Baldwin, has professed to being a long time fan of the AFC East team.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

