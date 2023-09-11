U.S.

Photo of Ron DeSantis' Unwanted Auction Items Goes Viral

By
U.S. Ron DeSantis Donald Trump Kari Lake Auction

Ron DeSantis–related auction items to be sold to attendees of a Florida GOP fundraiser over the weekend received no bids, according to an attendee and a Republican chairperson.

The St. Johns County GOP, representing the northeastern portion of Florida and such cities as Jacksonville and St. Augustine, held its annual Fundraising Founder's Dinner on Saturday at the Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra Beach.

DeSantis, Florida's governor and a GOP presidential candidate, is from the Jacksonville area. He has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the polls since he entered the race in May. A Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this month said Trump nearly doubled his advantage over DeSantis and generally commands the support of about half of Republican voters in a crowded candidate field.

"Wow. Not a single person bid on the DeSantis hats at the St. Johns GOP meeting," wrote Caroline Wren, a GOP fundraiser and Trump supporter, on X (formerly Twitter), a post with a photo. "St. Johns County, FL is literally his home county. Sad!" So far, the post has received 138,900 views.

The items included a baseball cap reading "DeSantisland: Land of Liberty" and a visor that said "DeSantis: Keep Florida Great." Both items were emblazoned with the state flag.

Ron DeSantis Auction Florida GOP
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in Miami on May 17, 2022. At a St. Johns County GOP event over the weekend, no attendees bid on DeSantis-related items. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After another X user disputed the timing of the post in relation to its contents, Wren said the event began at 6 p.m. and she snapped the photo at 8:17 p.m.

"For legal clarification, we did not hold an auction; it was a giveaway," Blake Paterson, chair of the St. Johns County GOP, told Newsweek. "No attendees bid for the DeSantis items." He added that if an item was not bid on or somebody demanded it, it was given away.

Newsweek reached out to the DeSantis campaign via email for comment.

It's arguably no surprise that the items received zero bids considering that the event's main attendees were two Trump supporters: congressman Byron Donalds, who represents Florida's 19th District, and unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

"Thank you, St. Johns County GOP, for inviting me to speak at last night's annual founders dinner in beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, alongside fellow conservatives @KariLake & @michaelgwaltz," Donalds wrote on X. "The Free State of FL is great because of the freedom-loving patriots of northeast FL."

Mike Waltz represents Florida's 6th District in the House.

Wren has long-standing ties to Trump and Lake. She was a major fundraiser in his 2020 campaign and ran Lake's Arizona campaign in November 2022.

In October 2021, ProPublica reported that Wren helped fundraise nearly $3 million for Trump's January 6, 2021, "Save America" rally, which preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol. That assault recently resulted in major prison sentences for Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio and Joseph Biggs—22 years and 17 years, respectively. Earlier this year, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, another Trump supporter, was sentenced to 18 years behind bars on seditious conspiracy charges.

Last Thursday during a news conference, DeSantis got into a heated exchange with a Black man who confronted the governor on his policies in connection with an August shooting in Jacksonville that was called "racially motivated" by the city's sheriff.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • 0
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC