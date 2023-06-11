Photos Capture Moment Cats Go From Snuggles to Slaps: 'Typical Brothers'

A feline's dramatic reaction to his brother's grooming attempt is making cat lovers chuckle, with the hilarious moment caught on camera.

Described as "typical brothers" by their owner Charlotte Craven, Bill and Ben love each other dearly but are prone to rough-housing and a touch of sibling rivalry.

"The three of us had been bird-watching together out the bedroom window when Bill went to give Ben some kisses," Craven, from Blackpool in the U.K., told Newsweek.

"I just happened to take photos when Ben got a little fed up of them," the cat's owner added.

Photos of Bill and Ben the cats interacting at home. Their owner Charlotte Craven told Newsweek that Ben was not in the mood for a grooming session. Charlotte Craven

The littermates were adopted from Café Meow, a local cat place that fosters felines from nearby rescues and finds them new homes through its customers.

"Me and my partner, Jon, really wanted a cat, but we were concerned about one being lonely on its own," Craven said. "Bill and Ben were perfect for us as they are brothers and could keep each other company."

Just under 1 year old, the brothers have spent their whole lives together and have a close relationship. Still, that doesn't stop them from fighting occasionally.

Photo of Ben the black cat attacking his brother Bill. Their owner Charlotte Craven told Newsweek that Bill had just caught his brother at a bad time. Charlotte Craven

"Both are super-affectionate mummy's boys, but they don't show affection to each other very often," Craven said.

While gazing out of the window one day, black-and-white cat Bill decided that Ben needed a good clean. As soon as he started licking his sibling's head, chaos ensured, with Ben not in the mood for bath time. Fortunately, Craven managed to snap the moment on her cell phone.

"They definitely have a crazy side," Craven said. "They both have such funny personalities and peculiarities."

Photos of Ben attacking brother Bill's face at home. Their owner told Newsweek that the two cats sometimes fight, just like human siblings do. Charlotte Craven

Craven shared the photographs to the THIS CAT IS G R O M P Y group on Facebook, where they have delighted fellow cat lovers and received over 2,500 likes.

"Ben is bringing all the DRAMA," commented Nikki Woolstencroft. "Goblin mode activated," posted Michelle Eckhart. "These pictures are so chaotic I love it," wrote Terrie Fox.

"A dramatic story in 5 parts," commented Terra Dactyl, while Nush Bookie Sadhwani dubbed the photos, "A series of unfortunate events."

"The finest saga I've encountered on the interwebs in a long, long time," agreed Alexandra Formel. "This was magical," agreed Jessica Tree.

"These pictures have me laughing so hard I started crying," commented Astrid Lovette. "Thank you for sharing this."

