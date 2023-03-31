Photo Shows Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago After Finding Out Indictment News

Photos of Donald Trump and guests at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida have begun to circulate online following Thursday's news that he is being indicted by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The criminal indictment follows DA Alvin Bragg's investigation into the former president's alleged role in a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is expected to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment. The charges in the sealed indictment have not been made public yet. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

On Thursday evening, the Mar-a-Lago images were shared by Gina Loudon, a conservative media personality who was a member of the 2020 Trump media advisory board.

She captioned the two pictures she uploaded: "Beautiful evening here at the gorgeous Mar-a-Lago. Our REAL First Couple enveloped in the love of their friends and most loyal. (Sorry to disappoint, corporate media. Actually not. Screw you! This is a happiness you will never know, sadly)."

In one of the two pictures, Trump can be seen walking alongside his wife, Melania, but is not looking at the camera. The second shot shows multiple people sitting outside at tables on the Mar-a-Lago grounds.

Donald Trump speaks at an event in Davenport, Iowa, on March 13. Photos of Trump and guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida are circulating online. Getty

Trump's indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

While Trump is expected to hand himself in to authorities, he will "not be put in handcuffs," according to one of his lawyers, Joe Tacopina, who appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to discuss what will happen next week.

"As far as a mug shot's concerned, perp walk, as I said, I'm sure they'll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him," Tacopina said. "But I think this is a different situation. It is a lot of groups involved here, and I don't think they're going to allow this to become a circus, as much as humanly possible."

He continued: "I don't know what to expect other than an arraignment. I understand they're going to be closing off blocks around the courthouse, shutting down the courthouse. We'll go in there and we'll proceed to see a judge at some point, plead not guilty, start talking about filing motions, which we will do immediately and very aggressively regarding the legal viability of this case."

Addressing the indictment on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said: "They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!"

Newsweek has reached out by email to Trump's office for comment.