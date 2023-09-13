World

Photos Show Russian Landing Ship Damage As Crimea Drydocks, Submarine Hit

By
Russia-Ukraine War Crimea Black Sea Drones

A suspected overnight Ukrainian missile and drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol has reportedly damaged a landing ship and submarine belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in what appears to be the latest blow inflicted by Kyiv against Moscow's navy.

The Russian state-run Tass news agency reported that the overnight attack injured 24 people in Sevastopol, with Moscow-installed city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev blaming a "missile attack." Photos and videos of the port showed a series of explosions and fires raging around the docks. The first strikes were reported at around 3 a.m. local time. Tass reported witnesses hearing around 10 explosions.

Russian Rostov-on-Don submarine Bosphorus Strait
The Russian diesel-electric Kilo-class submarine Rostov-on-Don sails through the Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Black Sea past the city Istanbul in Turkey on February 13, 2022. The vessel is thought to have been hit in overnight strikes on the Crimean port of Sevastopol. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian Defense Ministry said Sevastopol was attacked by three naval drones and 10 cruise missiles. In a statement, the ministry said that all unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, along with seven cruise missiles.

Razvozhaev posted a photo from the scene appearing to show the side of a Ropucha-class large landing ship that sustained damage, The New York Times reported. The Russian Baza news outlet reported that the damaged landing ship was the Minsk, and that the Kilo-class Rostov-on-Don attack submarine was also hit.

Both vessels were reportedly undergoing maintenance in a Sevastopol dry dock at the 13th Ship Repair Plant when the attack occurred.

Ukrainian air force commander Nikolai Oleshchuk confirmed Kyiv's responsibility for the attack, saying the air force was involved in the operation. "I thank the pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their excellent combat work! To be continued..." he wrote, as reported by Strana.ua.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
