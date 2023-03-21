Photos Show Scene Outside Mar-a-Lago as Potential Trump Indictment Looms

Supporters of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in light of Trump's potential indictment from a Manhattan grand jury.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been leading the investigation of Trump's actions involving a hush money payout to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested as early as Tuesday, but other reports indicate that the jury will vote on an indictment Wednesday.

The Sun Sentinel reported that a few dozen Trump supporters gathered on the Southern Boulevard Bridge, less than a half mile from his resort, to show their support for the former president. Images of the crowd show his backers holding signs and flags that read "Trump 2024," "Save America" and "I stand with Donald J. Trump."

A video posted by Politico also shows supporters gathered at a parking lot near the former president's estate. Many in the crowd attached large American flags to the back of their cars alongside flags of Trump political propaganda.

According to the Sentinel, a few of those in attendance said they were not gathered to protest Trump's potential indictment but were only trying to show support to the former president.

"I don't protest, I rally behind Trump," 83-year-old Nancy Sparks told the outlet.

Sparks also reportedly told the Sentinel that she "thought there'd be more people" in attendance at the rally. However, Evelyn Knapp, 75, pointed out that the event was planned during typical work hours.

"I'm surprised this many people did show up," Knapp said.

The New York Young Republican Club held a protest outside of Bragg's office on Monday in New York City after Trump called on his supporters to rally in face of his potential indictment. However, according to media outlets covering the protest Monday evening, there appeared to be more reporters than Trump backers in attendance.

On Tuesday, Trump supporters who gathered in front of Bragg's office were again outnumbered, this time by activists who rallied to encourage an indictment for Trump. Politico reported that around 20 of the counter-protesters showed up.

The former president's niece, Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle, posted a clip from Newsmax on her Twitter account Tuesday capturing some of the peaceful counterprotests in Manhattan that morning. Participants held up signs reading, "No one is above the law" and "Tick Tock Times Up!"

"Donald called for protests--here you go," Mary Trump wrote.

— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 21, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's press team via email for comment.