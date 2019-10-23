Tragic Photos Show Child Victims of Turkey's War in Syria

Syria's eight-year civil war has claimed up to half a million lives and displaced millions more, devastating a nation and leaving none more vulnerable than its youth, whose suffering will linger long after the guns fall silent.

Striking images obtained by Newsweek tell the story of what life is like for some children in a stretch of Syria once again ravaged by conflict due to a Turkey-backed attack on Kurdish-led forces.

While some theaters of the country's multi-sided conflict have calmed, a new front has opened between Turkey—a NATO nation allied with Syrian insurgents—and Kurdish-led forces that took a top role in the Pentagon's battles against the Islamic State militant group (ISIS). After shifting sides multiple times throughout its intervention in Syria, the United States has sought to sit this particular fight out.

With or without the U.S.' backing, Turkey's decision to invade northern Syria has led to a new humanitarian crisis with children caught right in the center.

"I've seen this so many times covering this region," Thea Pedersen, a Danish freelance journalist currently covering the situation in northeastern Syria, told Newsweek. "No war goes beyond hitting and affecting civilians and first and foremost the children. I've met and made many stories about children — Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan — and they always leave a big heartfelt impact on me."