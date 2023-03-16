'Diva' Pit Bull Demands to be Tucked in Once It's Past Her Bedtime

Pit bulls are often thought of as vicious and aggressive, but that couldn't be further from the truth for this big softy.

Linda, the blue nose pit bull, was caught on camera demanding to be tucked in with multiple blankets once it reached 10 p.m.

In a viral clip shared to @linda_athena, the pit lies on her bed whining, to show her owner how exhausted she is. Thankfully for Linda, her "struggling is finally over" when her owner's sister comes over and tucks her in with not one but three blankets.

As soon as Linda is wrapped up she can shut her eyes and catch up on some much-needed rest.

It's recommended that a healthy adult dog should get an average of 12 to 14 hours of sleep each day, according to PetMD. Senior dogs, or those with health conditions like Linda, who is battling cancer, might need even more rest, depending on their condition.

The TikTok video has already generated more than 1.9 million views since it was posted on March 13, and more than 253,000 likes.

Newsweek reached out to Linda's owner, Kandis Thomas, of Lower Michigan, who explained that this wasn't just a one-off with Linda, as she has very precise needs.

"In this particular video, Linda had been demanding to be tucked in multiple times all day," Thomas said. "She doesn't stay tucked in unless you've done it perfectly. She demands perfection and doesn't give up until her specific demands are met."

Thomas added that this is a "constant battle" with Linda, but despite being very exacting about how she wants to be tucked in, she also has a "laid back and loving" nature.

"She is also a little diva who lives for drama," Thomas joked. "I think people are often surprised by her communication skills, and how she seems to know exactly what I'm saying. She definitely knows how to get her point across."

Thomas has loved sharing how gentle and funny Linda is when it comes to her bedtime routine. The reaction to the video on TikTok has been incredibly positive, as she says people love to see Linda and her Rottweiler sister, Athena, together.

Since the video was posted, Linda has had her fifth surgery to remove her cancer, and Thomas added that she's "recovering very well." Let's hope she's been tucked in successfully so she can relax in comfort.

Among the 7,000 comments on the TikTok video, many people have praised Linda's diva behavior, as one person commented: "Auntie Michelle knows a princess when she sees one."

Another person who can empathize with having a demanding pet wrote: "you do something cute for your dog a couple of times, then it becomes an obsession for them and a chore for you."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.