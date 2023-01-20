Pit Bull Dubbed 'Captain Cheese Puff' After Getting Head Stuck in Snack Jar

A pit bull was left regretting his decision to boldly go where no dog has gone before after getting his head jammed in a giant container of cheese puffs.

While the brilliantly named Jimmy Kibble probably enjoyed several minutes of food heaven following his foray into the tub, he soon found himself in doggy hell after the plastic jar became stuck around his neck.

It left the canine looking like some sort of strange snack-based dog astronaut or, as his owner's dubbed him: "Captain Cheese Puff of the Cheese space force."

Although Jimmy Kibble is unlikely to want a repeat of the experience anytime soon, the results proved popular on TikTok, with the clip posted by yjb2000 amassing over 3.8 million views. You can watch it here.

Given the size of the tub, it's safe to assume the pit bull enjoyed a memorable feast. However, he's not likely to remember it in the long term or, at the very least, show appreciation to his owners for it.

In fact, a study by animal behaviorists from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna found that giving a dog treats doesn't necessarily result in them liking you more.

To test the theory, the scientists studied six dogs to see if they were able to form opinions about humans in food-giving situations.

The study, published in the journal PLoS One, found the dogs did not differentiate between humans who were either generous or selfish in handing out treats in an earlier part of the experiment.

But while Jimmy Kibble is unlikely to hold on to the experience for long, dog lovers on social media found the entire debacle amusing to say the least.

Carman Laws662 dubbed the pit bull a "cheese ball astronaut," while Gary Payton was worried about the potential fallout from such excessive cheese consumption, warning that the "dog's gonna be farting orange clouds for days."

Why_do_I_exsist211, meanwhile, found the footage painfully relatable, writing: "This is me as a dog."

Not everyone was quite so amused though. Rachel Bialowas275 felt the video was "not funny," warning: "He's cute and all but may have difficulty breathing."

Magicalexperiencetarot was similarly critical, commenting: "PSA Keep all bags out of reach. Like chip bags. Many dogs suffocate."

InKodasKloset, meanwhile, shared details of a similar alleged incident involving another canine and a container. "Our vet told us a story when we took our Rottie in for a visit, they happened to have a Rottie like this he suffocated and couldn't save him," they said. "Beautiful baby."

Eager to dispel some of the concerns around the clip, yjb2000 returned to the post to offer some reassurance that Jimmy Kibble was never in danger. "There is a 2-inch gap around his neck, and it came off IMMEDIATELY after this 10 second clip," they said. "He is my BFF and I would NEVER allow him to be in danger."

In a follow-up comment they said that even after he was freed, Jimmy "wanted to go back into the cheese puffs" and that they were not left in a dangerous place to begin with. "He got on top of the fridge," they explained.

Newsweek has contacted yjb2000 for comment.

