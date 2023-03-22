Adorable Pit Bull Playing Hide and Seek Under Blanket Melts Hearts

A hilarious video of a pit bull playing hide and seek with his owner has gone viral on TikTok with over 400,000 views.

In a video posted by @pittiethefool1, Rocko the brown rescue pit bull can be seen hiding under a sheet, with his tail visibly wagging behind him. His owner walks in to the room and can be heard saying: "Ready or not here I come. Where's Rocko?", before Rocko gets up and starts to walk towards her, blanket still covering everything but the tail.

One user commented: "Oh my goodnesssssss!!!! the tail wag!!!! & he kept the blankie on!! My heart!!!", while another said: "the best part is the tail in plain sight wagging away".

Pit bulls are simultaneously one of the most disliked and defended dogs in the U.S. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6 percent of all dogs in U.S. shelters are pit bulls. The ASPCA attributes this statistic to irresponsible and illegal backyard breeding and large litter sizes causing a swell in numbers, combined with negative media representation, both leading to an increase in the breed in shelters around the U.S. The ASPCA also found that 25 percent of all Americans are wary of pit bulls, and 50 percent of families with small children would not consider having a pit bull.

Pit bulls are regularly reported on in a negative way by the media, whether through over-representation of statistics, or by inaccurate articles commenting on the natural aggression of the breed over others. The National Canine Research Council reported that in August 2007, there were four dog bite incidents in four days, only one of which involved a pit bull. The three attacks not involving a pit bull were covered by one local paper, whereas the Pit Bull bite was covered by 230 different national and international news agencies.

Any animal or human can be aggressive if they are treated badly, and it would seem that pit bulls are often victims of human cruelty. Despite being illegal in all U.S. states, dogfighting remains rife throughout the country, with pit bulls being bred for their size and fighting abilities. The ASPCA has personally assisted with approximately 200 dogfighting cases in at least 24 states, rescuing nearly 5,000 animals.

Dogs who are bred for fighting or to work as guard dogs are often purposefully mistreated and starved of affection to trigger their aggressive behavior. The extent of Pit Bull abuse combined with media representation contributes greatly to the myth that this breed is universally aggressive, with PETA labeling them "the most abused dog in the world".

Despite this bad reputation, adorable videos like this one are slowly dispelling the myth that all pit bulls are aggressive, or bad with children, and people are coming around to the idea that they can be as cuddly and as goofy as a Labrador.

