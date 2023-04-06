Pit Bull's Reaction After Stealing Owner's Gummies Seen 9M Times: 'Busted'

A video of a dog stealing and eating its owner's marijuana gummies has the internet in hysterics.

In a clip shared to TikTok by user India Floyd (@mrs.elex), her pet pit bull can be seen rolling around on the grass. "Now you can't move, huh?" Floyd says in the video. She adds: "You can't even open your goddamn eyes."

A close-up shows the dog squinting with a very content look on his face. With his brain clearly on another planet, the pit bull doesn't seem to care that he's been busted.

"When your dog stole your gummies," Floyd wrote alongside the footage, which has received 9.6 million views.

Is Marijuana Toxic to Dogs?

Although Floyd's clip made TikTok users giggle, it's a very bad idea to give your dog marijuana in any form.

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive substance in marijuana) gummies are a type of cannabis edible. While these can have positive effects on humans, such as relieving pain and anxiety, it can be very dangerous for dogs.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, cannabis intoxication is rarely fatal for canines, (although death is more likely with high doses, such as medical-grade THC).

However, the impact on individual dogs is difficult to predict, with the effects depending on the animal's size and body chemistry.

Dr. Kelly Diehl is a former veterinarian and senior director of science communication at Morris Animal Foundation. She told Newsweek that vets are reporting an increase in cases of THC intoxication in pets.

"While it's easy to brush these off, [edibles] can be dangerous for a pet," Diehl added, "especially if the pet is small, elderly or has an underlying medical condition."

If a dog has ingested cannabis, it will lose its coordination and become either hyperactive or fatigued and disorientated. Dilated pupils are also common, as is excessive slobbering and vomiting.

Cannabis edibles are also often combined with chocolate, which is highly toxic to dogs.

"Any exposure needs requires a call to your veterinarian for guidance," Diehl said. "What can seem laughable can actually be very serious for your pet."

'Time of His Life'

"Yo he fried," wrote Austin, while @grimgriper joked: "Bro looking at you through the spirit realm."

"He's havin the best time of his life," wrote @glam_4life04, while Nina Fair posted: "He's so baked that he don't know he in trouble."

"Homie chasing starlight around the rings of saturn right now, he not hearing none of that," commented Binky Dink.

However, others were horrified by the footage, with therealtaydabugg writing: "Poor baby."

"He's probably so scared," agreed Jamie-Lynn Maccallum. "Take him inside and give him cuddles," wrote Kodi Roberts. "Try to give him water," posted Cherry Bowman781.

"Please tell me you took him to the vet afterwards," commented J.B. Leach. "He should be fine but still need to check him out."

