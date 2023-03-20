Shock as DNA Test Reveals Rescue Dog Is Not a Golden Retriever Mix

A woman has discovered that her rescue dog is a surprising mix of breeds after putting her pet through a DNA test.

In the video, Honey's owner, Kelsey, reveals that she isn't a golden retriever mix as previously thought.

Kelsey admits she was "shocked" by the results, which revealed the dog was 27.6 percent Akita and 22.4 percent American pit bull, with elements of husky, Australian cattle dog, German shepherd, Labrador and collie.

One user commented: "I'm sorry but there's no way you thought that was a golden mix lol". Another user said: "Not me being confused thinking people had a problem with Akitas I'd never heard about," to which the OP replied: "The Akita/pit combo is usually what scares people".

An Akita pit is a mix of an Akita and a pit bull, two larger-than-average dogs. The combination of the two can weigh on average between 30 pounds and 66 pounds, and stand between 16 inches and 22 inches tall.

According to pet advice website Wag Walking, the Akita pit tends to be good with children and other animals, despite their reputation, "and the dog's obedient nature allows him to be easy to train. Typically, dogs with these parent breeds are loyal and friendly and can be stubborn. The Akita pit is an enthusiastic dog that desires to please his human."

Despite reports of their friendliness and ability with children, Akitas can sometimes get a bad reputation.

"They have a scissor-like jaw and a powerful bite like pit bulls. It means their jaws cannot be pried open until they decide to let go," pet website DogsBestLife.com said. "Another reason why Akitas are considered dangerous dogs is because of their hunting and fighting history. The Japanese Akita originated in the snowy mountainous region of Japan. They were bred for hunting animals like wild boar, elk, and brown bears. They also became popular fighting dogs in Japan in the 1600s."

They are large, loyal dogs with a sometimes stubborn character, but DogsBestLife.com asserts that this isn't enough for them to legitimately be considered dangerous.

"These dogs are more challenging to handle than some other breeds," it said. "But if you are a good parent, truly love them, and commit to spending the time and energy necessary to socialize and train your Japanese Akita from a young age, they will grow up to be your most devoted companions."

Newsweek has reached out to @kelseyandhoney via TikTok for comment.

