'Scary' Pit Bull Who Is Petrified of Corgi Leaves Internet in Stitches

Corgis are known for their cylindrical shape and being the favorite canine choice of a certain queen of England, but they're not known for their aggression.

However, in a video on TikTok, viewed over 380,000 times in a single day, an adorable pit bull can be seen cowering in the corner, while his corgi companion takes ownership of the lounge.

Posted to the TikTok account @trac.ceey, the text reads: "Our pit bull is Terrified of the corgi like boy pls remember ur [you are] literally a 'scary dog.'"

A frightened dog hides under a cover. A hilarious video of a pit bull hiding from a corgi has gone viral on TikTok with over 380,000 views. Photoboyko/Getty Images

This corgi is described by @trac.ceey as crazy and having "issues when he isnt in the spotlight 100% of the time" in the comments. However, the American Kennel Club defines the breed as: "Among the most agreeable of all small housedogs, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is a strong, athletic, and lively little herder who is affectionate and companionable without being needy."

Pit bulls, on the other hand, have a negative global reputation. Many U.S. states and other countries have enacted some form of breed-specific legislation on pit bull-type dogs because of the number of attacks on both humans and other animals by such breeds.

Debate rages about where the blame for these sometimes fatal attacks lie; with the dogs, or the people that breed and own them.

Organizations like National Pit Bull Victim Awareness "represent victims, groups and individuals dedicated to putting an end to the attacks, suffering, and loss of life." They believe that "breed-specific legislation is the most effective strategy to solving this issue." Animal charities like the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) disagree.

"Breed-specific legislation (BSL) is the blanket term for laws that either regulate or ban certain dog breeds in an effort to decrease dog attacks on humans and other animals," says the ASPCA. "However, the problem of dangerous dogs will not be remedied by the 'quick fix' of breed-specific laws—or, as they should truly be called, breed-discriminatory laws."

Often unfairly labeled 'scary' or 'dangerous' dogs, pit bulls were a popular breed in the 1980s. They were used in the illegal dog-fighting industry and were intensively bred for their size and aggression. As a result, pit bulls were often portrayed negatively in the media, causing a negative stigma around any dog associated with the breed.

Today, pit bulls are still popular for their strength and size. However, they are sometimes owned by people unwilling to put in the effort and work to train and maintain a breed that has the potential to do damage if not cared for properly. A traumatized dog of any size or breed will attack if understimulated and uncared for, but a dachshund is unlikely to do the same amount of damage as a pit bull.

The ASPCA suggests a breed-neutral range of policies to tackle the potential issues, including:

Enhanced enforcement of dog license laws

Increased availability to low-cost sterilization (spay/neuter) services

Dangerous dog laws that are breed-neutral and focus on the behavior of the individual guardian and dog

Graduated penalties and options for dogs deemed dangerous

Laws that hold dog guardians financially accountable for failure to adhere to animal control laws

Laws that hold dog guardians civilly and criminally liable for unjustified injuries or damage caused by their dogs

Laws that prohibit chaining, tethering and unreasonable confinement, coupled with enhanced enforcement of animal cruelty and animal fighting laws

Community-based approaches to resolving reckless guardian/dangerous dog questions that encompass all stakeholders, available dog bite data and recommended realistic and enforceable policies.

Users found the video of the pit bull being frightened by the corgi hilarious.

"My general rule: the smaller the dog, the scarier they are. so yeah, completely feeling your pit bull there," wrote one user, while another commented, "so cuteee."

