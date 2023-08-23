U.S.

Pittsburgh Active Shooting Update: Police Evacuate Homes

By
U.S. Shooting Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Police

An active shooting situation in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning prompted police to evacuate residents from their homes.

"**URGENT** Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation," Pittsburgh Public Safety said on X, formerly Twitter.

In an update at around 12:11 p.m. EST, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said, "Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety."

Another update from Pittsburgh Public Safety said that "The City of Pittsburgh Police still has control of the active shooter scene until the incident is resolved. At its conclusion, the @PAStatePolice will assume the investigation."

The reports of the active shooting came shortly after officials with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office attempted to execute an eviction at a residence, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Upon arriving at the residence, a suspect began shooting at deputies, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Pittsburgh Public Safety directed Newsweek to their social media channels for updated information.

Pittsburgh Active Shooting Update: Police Evacuate Homes
Flashing blue lights on a police car on duty. Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Wednesday, August 23, that they were responding to reports of an active shooting and were evacuating some residents from their homes. Getty

Videos posted on social media appear to show a large police presence, and numerous gunshots can be heard.

"Massive police presence at active shooting scene in Garfield," X user Megan Guza of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote with a video.

A video posted to X by Rawsalerts showed a large presence of law enforcement officials near the location where the active shooting was reported.

"Multiple Authorities are on High Alert as Active Shooter Unfolds with Hundreds of Shots Fired evacuations under way throughout the neighborhood," the post said.

Another video posted by Rawsalerts captured more gunfire from the incident via a Ring camera video.

While speaking with KDKA News in Pittsburgh, Chris Wilkinson, who witnessed the shooting while visiting family in the area, said, "In the beginning, all we heard was the cops...they were banging on the door where the shooting [took] place. They were banging on it telling him they were there."

"Then they got a sledgehammer and took down the door, and after that, shots started to be fired. I've been really nervous, and it's really sad what's happening. You think you can be safe here, but you can't with what's happening," Wilkinson told KDKA.

Calvin Buerkle, another resident who lives nearby the scene, also spoke with KDKA and said, "I was at home working on my computer, and I heard about 30 shots and then shortly after I heard a bunch of vehicles with sirens going down the street, and it happened to be right at the corner of where I lived."

Update 8/23/2023, 2:15 p.m. ET: The article was updated with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

