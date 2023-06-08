Inside the Texas Pizza Hut Which Hasn't Changed Since the '80s

When most people step into a chain restaurant, they expect it to be just like every other one around the country. However, a Texas resident has wowed the internet by revealing the vintage interior of their local Pizza Hut.

Images of the restaurant were shared by Reddit user u/-Tyrone-Biggums-, showing the décor which gives the place an unmistakable retro aesthetic. With its classic interior and furnishings, the Mineola restaurant transports diners to an alternative time.

User u/-Tyrone-Biggums- told Newsweek that it was "a true feast for the senses" for diners of all ages as everyone was "united by a sense of sheer delight."

"It was heartwarming to witness families bonding over shared memories and stories, as parents recounted their own Pizza Hut experiences to their children, and the younger generation marveled at the artifacts of a bygone era," they said.

The Pizza Hut in Texas hasn't changed since the 1980s. The vintage interior creates a time capsule for diners to become nostalgic about the 1980s. u/-Tyrone-Biggums-

The nostalgia of the 1980s is a time many people associate with classic blockbuster movies, emerging cable networks, and of course, who could forget the big hair. The '80s are also synonymous with unforgettable music artists, from the regal Madonna to divas like Diana Ross, and bands like Bon Jovi who took to the stage.

Some of these artists may still be performing now, but it's often their earlier music which livens up a crowd the most.

A 2021 survey by YouGov asked 17,000 Americans which era they thought was the best for music, and it seems that the 1970s and 1980s stand firm as the favorites. Music from the 1970s was favored by 21 percent, and the 1980s by 22 percent, which were the highest shares of the vote overall.

As the decades have rolled by, none have matched up to the 1980s it appears, as music from the 2010s was favored by three percent, and already, the 2020s aren't off to a great start as just two percent prefer music now.

The local Pizza Hut in Mineola, Texas. Images of the vintage Pizza Hut have amazed Reddit users online. u/-Tyrone-Biggums-

After u/-Tyrone-Biggums- posted the images online, stating that the "Pizza Hut hasn't changed since the 80's," they explained that it's been preserved in that way to serve as a time capsule. Speaking to Newsweek about the restaurant, the Redditor added that the vintage design is an intentional element which adds to the dining experience.

They said: "The immersive '80s aesthetic of this Pizza Hut breathes new life into the concept of dining out. In an age where digital distractions dominate, this charming time capsule rekindled a sense of togetherness and genuine human connection.

"As soon as I crossed the threshold, I was greeted by old paint and décor, retro signage of a bygone era. The distinctive décor instantly stirred up feelings of excitement and light-heartedness. It reminded us that nostalgia has an incredible power to bring people closer, to bridge the generational gaps, and to create a unique shared experience that transcends time.

"It's an extraordinary experience that encapsulates the beauty of nostalgia and the joy it brings to those who venture through its doors."

The Pizza Hut has a vintage interior that's been preserved since the 1980s. The images were shared on Reddit and have left social media users stunned. u/-Tyrone-Biggums-

Since sharing the images on Reddit, u/-Tyrone-Biggums- has been amazed by the social media response to the restaurant. The post has received over 65,000 votes and more than 2,400 comments in just a matter of days.

One commenter wrote: "I'd love to find an old Pizza Hut like this."

Another Reddit user commented: "These are Pizza Hut Classics, there are a number of them that have deliberately retained the vintage charm."

