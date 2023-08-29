Internet Obsessed With Woman Raiding Closed Pizzeria: 'Hungry at 1am'

We've all been there—it's the middle of the night and you should be in bed, but you're craving a snack—and one lucky woman is getting everyone on TikTok jealous with her dream solution.

User @lutehaxh can satisfy her midnight feast desires by simply walking downstairs into the pizzeria that her family owns. "POV: hungry at 1am and your family owns the pizzeria down stairs," she says.

Once downstairs, she proceeds to help herself to a Coca-Cola and then makes some cheesy pizza bites using her restaurant's industrial pizza oven, in a video that has garnered over 7.7 million views.

A slice of pizza in New York. A woman has been making people jealous on TikTok with her family's pizza restaurant downstairs. James Andrews/Getty Images

Although pizza as we know it now originated in Italy, it has become a staple of American cuisine, and was voted the fourth-favorite food in the country in a Reader's Digest survey published earlier this year.

The modern pizza was created in Naples in the 18th century as the southern Italian city experienced a surge in peasants arriving from the countryside. They all needed feeding, so the crafty locals came up with a cheap and easy street food that could be adapted to everyone's budget, according to food delivery service Hello Fresh.

Pizza was first documented by name in 997 A.D. in a text from southern Italy that described how the son of a feudal lord had pledged 12 pizzas to the local bishop as an annual homage.

Until recently, the father of American pizza was thought to be Gennaro Lombardi, an Italian immigrant who applied for the first restaurant license to sell pizza at a grocery store on Spring Street in Manhattan in 1905, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Historians have, nevertheless, long debated the validity of Lombardi's claim to fame. The Smithsonian reports that pizza researcher Peter Regas has "scoured 19th century American newspapers from New York, finding evidence that pizza became a citizen of the United States years before Lombardi started serving slices."

According to Regas, Lombardi's on Spring Street and another of the original restaurants, John's on Bleecker Street, were already in existence when Gennaro Lombardi arrived in New York, both likely founded "by a forgotten immigrant by the name of Filippo Milone, who was something of a Johnny Appleseed of pizza," says the Smithsonian.

Regas found that Milone had a pattern of opening pizza places that were often referred to as bakeries, delicatessens, or groceries.

Despite this early introduction to pizza, it wasn't until the 1950s that the pizza boom in the U.S really took off, after service members stationed in Italy after World War II returned home with a severe lust for pizza.

A returning G.I. called Ira Nevin industrialized the pizza scene in America by using his knowledge as a oven repairman to build the first gas-powered pizza oven, "which allowed restaurateurs to make pies without relying on the difficult to operate and maintain wood-fired or coal-fired ovens used by old-style pizzerias," the Smithsonian says.

