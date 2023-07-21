Passenger 'Not Mentally Prepared' for Why She Got Searched at Airport

A video of a plane passenger who was stopped at the airport for allegedly carrying an unexpectedly "explosive" item in their bag has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted three days ago by user @sarahmpov, a Chicago-based intern, and has received more than 55,000 views. The incident unfolded just before the TikTok creator boarded a plane carrying eight passengers from Michigan to Chicago. It was operated by Southern Airways Express, a U.S. commuter airline.

The footage shows a female passenger at a small airport scattered with a few people. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "The flying experience that I had yesterday should not be allowed... I was not mentally prepared."

A woman in sunglasses stands in front of a baggage tray at an airport security checkpoint. A video of a traveler who was stopped at an airport after an "explosive" item was found in her bag has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The passenger later wrote that her pre-workout powdered supplement was confiscated at the airport. A caption shared with the post reads: "SO many things I wish I would have known before booking this flight. is pre-workout really explosive."

The latest incident comes as air travel steadily returns to pre-pandemic levels. Total passenger traffic globally was reported to be at nearly 85 percent of what it was in January 2019, according to a March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association.

Are Powdered Supplements Allowed on Planes?

The U.S. Transport Security Administration (TSA) says that "protein or energy powders" are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags.

The TSA website reads: "Powder-like substances greater than 12 oz. / 350 mL must be placed in a separate bin for X-ray screening. They may require additional screening and containers may need to be opened. For your convenience, we encourage you to place non-essential powders greater than 12 oz. in checked bags.

"The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint," the website says.

Among the "jaw-dropping" items discovered at a TSA security checkpoint last year were guns inside a PlayStation gaming device and inside a raw chicken; a knife hidden within a laptop; and "drug scrunchies," according to a video of the "TSA's Top 10 Catches" in 2022 at its website.

'I Was Not Mentally Prepared'

In a message overlaid on the latest video, the poster wrote that she was at one of "those airports where the same person that checks you in for your flight also gets you through security and then also boards you on the plane—well that's what this was and I was not mentally prepared."

In another message, the poster added: "I got stopped at security and before I knew it they were digging through my bag and dropping chemicals onto my pre-workout to see if it would turn blue, because if it did, that would mean it was explosive."

The video shows an airport worker pouring the contents of what appeared to be a bottle of powdered supplement onto a sheet.

"And of course it did, so they took it," the poster wrote in a later message, as the clip shows a close-up of two small squares of white sheets with drops of blue dye on them.

"I was the last one on our flight to get through security. So after I got through, we boarded the plane," the poster added in a later message.

Several TikTok users were sympathetic towards the original poster, with @__abigailfaith__ writing: "i've never heard of pre workout being explosive." The original poster replied: "ME EITHER.!"

Morgan Weesies commented, "NOT THE PREWORKOUT, i would cryyyy," and the original poster wrote: "I literally almost did."

Ryan Velazquez posted: "I travel with my pre every week and never had an issue in TSA."

User maddie commented: "girl take the amtrak [rail service]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related story or dilemma to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.