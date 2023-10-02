Laughter as Dad Holds On for 'Dear Life' To Keep Middle Seat Empty

A video of a dad's hilarious attempt to secure an empty plane seat between himself and his daughter has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @denisealexis and has racked up 33.7 million views since it was first posted on July 13. A message overlaid on the video says: "POV: there's an empty seat in between you and your dad and you're just praying nobody claims it."

A later message read "My dad is taking this very seriously" as the footage showed the father sitting up in his seat, with his right hand seemingly glued to a pillow resting on the middle seat.

The chances of having an adjacent empty seat or an entire row to yourself are likely to be slim on most flights, with planes being packed as air travel seeing continued strong growth in the post-pandemic era, as reported by the International Air Travel Association (IATA) reported in July.

The report found that in May, globally traffic was reported now at 96.1 percent of May 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels.

Willie Walsh, the IATA's director general, said in the report: "Planes were full, with the average load factors reaching 81.8 percent," led by North American carriers.

A caption shared with the latest viral post reads: "When you take that gamble and pray that it's not a full flight so nobody actually takes the middle seat and we would have an extra seat to ourselves.

"If anyone is wondering why my mom didn't take the middle seat, she abandoned us and booked biz [business] class for herself," the caption continued.

According to later comments by the original poster, her mom posted "casually just booked herself an upgrade," telling her daughter and husband "I'm gg biz class, you and daddy can take economy."

The dad was seen staring straight ahead while keeping his hand on the middle seat. "At this point, there were still people waiting to be seated," according to a note overlaid on the clip.

After several announcements are heard on board, the dad in the latest viral clip is seen turning towards the camera with his arms up, pumping both fists in the air and mouthing "yes."

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Confirmation that the middle seat is empty by my dad." The daughter is seen laughing hysterically as the clip ended.

Several TikTok users were amused by the dad in the latest clip, such as Ada who said: "loll his hand over the seat to save it."

User jessandrade4 said "Dad was stoked" and user7541978208303 noted "he's holding onto that seat for dear life."

User @bayleeslaysss wrote "Props to that dad" and Yennie noted "Your dad is so adorable."

Others were impressed by the mom's move to upgrade only herself.

Bad biss said "Your mom is the legend" and Moshi wrote "ur mom is a real mood."

